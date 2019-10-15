Broken Nose & The New Colony Present PEG

Broken Nose Theatre and The New Colony are pleased to present the world premiere of Liam Fitzgerald's sexually-charged comedy PEG, directed by Broken Nose Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis*, playing November 13 - December 14, 2019 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.brokennosetheatre.com and www.thenewcolony.org. All tickets are pay-what-you can. The press opening is Monday, November 18 at 7:30 pm.

PEG will feature The New Colony Co-Artistic Director Stephanie Shum** with Gage Wallace.

Peg is excited. Steve is nervous. Sure, they've opened a nice bottle of wine, dinner smells delicious... but the brand new strap-on they ordered has just arrived, and tonight's plan is to flip the script. Peg wants to peg Steve. And even though he was all for it initially, his last-minute hesitation will force this ordinary couple to face their kinks, quirks and societal conditioning, as they're quickly reminded that gender politics follow them everywhere - including the bedroom.

Comments Broken Nose Theatre Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis, "We originally developed this script with Liam through The Paper Trail, our new-play development program, and I still remember the moment the initial draft hit my inbox. The way its central couple bickers, banters and bites was astonishingly real and recognizable. Liam aimed to de-stigmatize certain types of sexual pleasure not considered 'polite conversation,' and throughout this piece, his arrows fly true. This is a play that tackles some truly big ideas without being showy, but instead embeds its truth in humor and honesty. We loved playing a part in its development, but it was not until our friends and theatrical siblings at The New Colony shared our same fascination with the material that we realized we could work with them to bring the story to the stage ourselves. We're thrilled to be teaming up with them on such a fantastic play."

The New Colony Co-Artistic Director Fin Coe adds, "Peg is volcanic. Liam has created a script that is brilliantly written, wickedly funny and intimidatingly fearless. His human-to-a-fault characters and their off-the-sexual-rails evening will make you laugh and squirm and engage with your own assumptions about love, sex and power. It was impossible for us to pass up the chance to produce it, particularly as it meant getting to work hand-in-hand with our Den neighbors and longtime friends at Broken Nose Theatre, who share our relentless passion for bringing new work to Chicago audiences."

The production team for PEG includes Therese Ritchie (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Claire Chrzan (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Jennifer Wernau (props design), Sarah Scanlon (intimacy director), Rose Hamill* (production manager), Evan Sposato** (technical director), Zoe Benditt** (stage manager) and Deanalís Resto (assistant director).

PHOTO CREDIT: (left to right) Gage Wallace and Stephanie Shum in a publicity image for Broken Nose Theatre and The New Colony's world premiere of PEG (left to right). Photo by Joe Mazza/Brave Lux.





