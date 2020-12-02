Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Center for Performing Arts Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central New York!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Chelsea Lembo 10%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

CENTERstage Dance Studio, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 33%

Syracuse School of Dance (Syracuse, NY) 22%

Performing Arts Institute of Cortland 20%

Best Ensemble

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 14%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 11%

WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2020 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Everready Diner Hyde Park 15%

Bob's BBQ - Cortland 10%

Oh My Darling (Syracuse, NY) 8%

Best Theatre Staff

Center for Performing Arts, Rhinebeck, NY 28%

The New Deal Creative Arts Center 11%

CNY Playhouse 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Cortland Repertory Theater 23%

Peaceful School of the Arts 21%

Beacon Performing Arts Center 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lobsang Camacho - LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 16%

Stephanie Long - INTO THE WOODS - CNY Playhouse - 2018 9%

Juda Leah - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 6%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cedric James - MATILDA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 15%

amber mccarthy - THE FANTASTICKS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 12%

Shannon Tompkins - CHICAGO - CNY Playhouse - 2017 6%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Laura Luc - A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 15%

Tamara Cacchione - MAMMA MIA - Phoenicia Playhouse - 2017 11%

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tamara Cacchione - ALMOST MAINE - New Deal Creative Arts Center - 2018 12%

Cheyenne See - LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 11%

Christine Manning - FINNEGAN'S FAREWELL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2016 8%

Favorite Social Media

Cortland Repertory Theater 25%

Castaway Productions 21%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Joe Felece 43%

Redhouse Arts Center 34%

Syracuse Summer Theatre at The Oncenter 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andy Weintraub - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 11%

Melissa campos - DADDY LONG LEGS - Center for the arts of homer - 2019 11%

Lobsang Camacho - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 10%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 17%

Kevin Archambault and Cheryl Engelhardt - BOILER ROOM GIRLS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 14%

Sean Matthew Whiteford - GIRLFRIEND FROM HELL THE MUSICAL - Castaway Productions - 2016 13%

Performer Of The Decade

David Serero - ROMEO AND JULIET, NABUCCO, MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, ANNE FRANK A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 9%

Gina Leonaggeo - MURDER ON THE NILE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2013 9%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 12%

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 9%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET, IN A JEWISH ADAPTATION BY David Serero - Center for Jewish History - 2019 14%

THE WOMEN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 10%

LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Andy Weintrab - INTO THE WOODS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 11%

Andy Weintrab - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 6%

Henry George Staats III - ROCK OF AGES - Castaway Productions - 2016 5%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick McGriff - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 25%

Patrick McGriff - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Castaway Productions - 2019 11%

Sean Connolly - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild - 2018 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

CENTERstage Productions 20%

Cortland Repertory Theater 16%

Kids of the Arts Productions 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts Mid-Hudson 28%

CNY Arts 15%

Castaway Productions 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Caira Asante Lakota - ROCK OF AGES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2016 9%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 7%

Joshuah Patriarco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 7%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Wendy Urban-Mead 22%

Teresa Gasparini 14%

Crystal Carolan 13%

