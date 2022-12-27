Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; Boise Little Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Nikki Wesselman - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 37%

Amy O'Brien - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 17%

Brooklynn Blair - CINDERELLA - Lance Theatricals 15%

Katie Shuter Rompala - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 15%

Shannon Peterson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 10%

Shannon Peterson - BRIGADOON - Meridian HS Drama 7%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie McKinney - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

Chanté Thornton Hamann - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 17%

Diane Kulin - 'INTO THE WOODS' - Boise Music Week 11%

Teresa Sorensen - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 8%

Annie McKinney - BRIGADOON - Meridian HS Drama 6%

Annie McKinney - PUFFS - Boise Little Theater 6%

Shannon Peterson - THESE SHINING LIVES - Boise little theater 6%

Jean Andrews - MATILDA - The Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Annie McKinney - HEATHERS - Boise Little Theater 5%

Shannon Peterson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre 4%

Paula Culet - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 4%

Elizabeth Greeley - THE TROUBLE OF TOURISTS - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Teresa Sorensen - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Julie Thimmig - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 33%

Rory Pelsue - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 17%

Larry Dennis - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 12%

Kelliey Chavez - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 10%

Annie McKinney - BRIGADOON - Meridian HS Drama 8%

Todd King - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 7%

Patti Finley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 7%

Gordon Reinhart - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - BSU 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Frank White - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theatre 46%

Doug Clemens - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre 20%

Curtis Ransom - BEN-HUR - Stagecoach theater 15%

Jeanna Vickery - NOISES OFF - Boise Little Theatre 15%

Ian Taylor - LOVE, LIES, AND THE DOCTORS DILEMMA - Stage Coach Theatre 5%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 28%

THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 13%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 11%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Lance theatricals 9%

CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stagecoach Theatre 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 6%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Boise Little Theater 5%

BRIGADOON - Meridian High Dramas 4%

NOISES OFF - Boise Little Theatre 4%

PUFFS - Boise Little Theatre 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 2%

THE SHAPE OF WATER - Boise Phil 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Boise Bard Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kenrick Fisher - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 40%

Curtis Ransom - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 21%

Dan Allers - THE TROUBLE WITH TOURISTS - Stage Coach Theatre 21%

Dan Allers - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Theatre 17%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Skyler Wixom - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 26%

Barbara Oldenburg and Kelley Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 17%

Decker Hinckley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theatre 16%

JeNeale Hill - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 14%

Decker Hinckley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BRKWN - Lance theatricals 11%

Emily Roundy - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Kelley Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 4%

Emily Roundy - MATILDA - The Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Kelly Green - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music week 2%

Eric Garcia - THE SHAPE OF WATER - Boise Phil 2%



Best Musical

THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight Mountain Theater 16%

THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 13%

INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 11%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 8%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Lance theatricals 8%

BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

BRIGADOON - Meridian High Dramas 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 55%

THE TROUBLE WITH TOURISTS - Stagecoach Theatre 37%

THEY/OLVIDAR - Stage Coach Theatre 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Stevenson - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 14%

Calandra Hames - CINDERELLA - Lance theatricals 11%

Lindsay Whittig - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star 9%

Tom Ford - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 7%

Ben Clegg - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 6%

Brynn LaFleur - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 5%

Gregg Irwin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 5%

Leta Harris Neustaedter - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 5%

Bryant Lance - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Lance theatricals 4%

Abby Price - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 4%

Adam Farnsworth - BRIGADOON - Meridian HS Drama 3%

Jillian Kates - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 3%

Mac Fishman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Sami Sutcliffe - LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Kiala Siman - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 2%

Taylor Vickers - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 2%

Tess Makena - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 2%

Eliot Dehaven - CINDERELLA - Lance theatricals 2%

Alissa Shirts - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 2%

Katherine Southwick - CINDERELLA - Lance Theatricals 1%

Lucas Dixon - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 1%

Francisco Negron - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - BSU 1%

Shayla Bridgewater - BRIGADOON - Meridian High Dramas 1%

Melia kane - MATILDA - Boise little theater 1%

Nico Lanza - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Melanie Doctors - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theatre 26%

Taylor Vickers - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre 20%

Andy Thimmig - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theater 14%

Katie Shuter Rompala - THESE SHINING LIVES - Boise little theater 11%

Gregg Irwin - THESE SHINING LIVES - Boise Little Theater 5%

Shannon peterson - NOISES OFF - Boise little theater 4%

Rob Love - THESE SHINING LIVES - Boise Little Theater 4%

Darin Vickery - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Rob Love - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Boise Little Theatre 3%

Jake Atkinson - NOISES OFF - Boise little theater 2%

Jeff Thomson - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Theatre 2%

Kathy Green - THE TROUBLE WITH TOURISTS - Stagecoach Theatre 2%

Rob Love - NOISES OFF - Boise Little Theatre 2%

Suzi Kromer - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 2%



Best Play

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Boise Little Theater 32%

MATILDA - Boise Little Theater 22%

PUFFS - Boise Little Theater 21%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre 11%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Boise Bard Players 9%

BEN-HUR - Stagecoach theater 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Summers - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 28%

CINDERELLA - Lance Theatricals 15%

Alexander Woodward - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 12%

Katie Knight - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 12%

Jonathan Perry - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 10%

Katie Shuter Rompala - PUFFS - Boise little theater 10%

Mac Fishman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Curtis Ransom - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Kevin Kimsey - THE TROUBLE WITH TOURISTS - Stage Coach Theatre 2%

Greg Culet - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brayden Buckley - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 44%

Doug Clemens & Christian Grey - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 43%

Becky Kimsen - THEY/OLVIDAR - Stage Coach Theatre 10%

Greg Culet - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jewels Hinckley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight Mountain Theater 19%

Alex Syiek - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 12%

Angie Benson - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 7%

Emily Brown - CINDERELLA - Lance theatricals 7%

Ron Folwell - MUSIC MAN - Huckleberry Star Theater 6%

Taylor Vickers - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 4%

Luke Richards - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater 4%

Bret Nicolaysen - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star 4%

Dave Falcone - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little theater 4%

Isaac Flake - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star 4%

Cami Nichols - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 3%

Debra Ellis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Marcus lance - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Lance theatricals 3%

Tommy Duff - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 3%

Stephen McKinney - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 3%

Mack Shirilla - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater 2%

James Debenham - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 2%

Jewels Hinckley - PIRATES OF PENZANCE GOES WEST - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Emily Drake - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 2%

Bobby Sutcliffe - THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Stephen McKinney - PUFFS - BLT 1%

Madison Casteel - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 1%

Jodi Falcone - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theatre 1%

Jewels Hinckley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater 1%

Joshua Malloy - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dee Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theatre 16%

Andy Thimmig - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Boise Little Theater 15%

Jake Atkinson - PUFFS - Boise little theater 15%

Kiala Siman - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre 12%

Camilla Boylan - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stagecoach Theatre 12%

Rebecca Swanson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre 11%

Darin Vickery - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre 5%

Paul Jefferies - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Victor Velasco 4%

Chance Fuerstinger - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 4%

Diana Holdridge - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Ian Taylor - LOVE, LIES & THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

