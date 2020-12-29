LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! ArtsCentric Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Baltimore!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 31%

Children's Playhouse of Maryland 17%

Laura Woods 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance with Me School of Dance 30%

Authentic Community Theatre 25%

Movement Lab 18%

Best Ensemble

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic community theatre - 2019 7%

FIGHTASIA III - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Maryland Renaissance Festival 42%

Motor House Baltimore (Joe Squared) 16%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Authentic community theatre 19%

Baltimore Center Stage 14%

Street Lamp Productions 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ArtsCentric Summer Institute 22%

Authentic community theatre 18%

Childrens Playhouse of Maryland Summer Camp 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Cindy Andersen - ALL STREET CHARACTERS - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 16%

Wil E. Crowther - DISASTER - Cockpit In Court - 2020 11%

Barbara Szaro - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Aja Starkey - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 25%

Gary Deiter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cockpit In Court - 2020 20%

Tyrell Stanley - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 20%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kevin McAllister - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 18%

Kelly Moreland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 15%

Jennifer Gusso - Thirteen - Act With Me at Dance With Me School of Dance - 2020 5%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennifer Gusso - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 19%

Thomas Plott - LA DAMA BOBA - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 19%

Shirley Basfield Dunlap - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 10%

Favorite Social Media

ArtsCentric 32%

Street Lamp Productions 15%

Baltimore Center Stage 13%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Everyman Theatre 42%

Laura Malkus 30%

Meredith Garner 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Tyrell Stanley - NEWSIES - Children's Playhouse of Maryland - 2020 32%

Corey Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ArtsCentric - 2019 21%

Tyrell Stanley - BEEHIVE - Spotlighters Theatre - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jennifer Ismenger - UNDERHAVEN - Authentic community theatre - 2020 21%

Thomas Plott - FIGHTASIA 3 - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 17%

Keenan Scott II - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage - 2019 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Bryan Jeffery Daniels - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 11%

Gerry McCarney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 9%

Mo Tacka - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 21%

RENT - Authentic community theatre - 2019 10%

WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 19%

ROMEO & JULIET - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 15%

THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theater Morgan - 2020 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 16%

Sammy Jungwirth - ALADDIN JR - Cockpit In Court - 2019 14%

Tim Jones - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Corey Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 45%

Max Garner - SPHERE: THE THELONIOUS MONK STORY - Arena Players - 2012 10%

Glenn Ricci - THE MESMERIC REVELATIONS! OF Edgar Allan Poe - Submersive Productions - 2016 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 18%

Authentic community theatre 13%

Baltimore Center Stage 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Maryland State Arts Council 29%

Everyman Theatre 14%

Creative Alliance 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Lawren Palmer - WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020 15%

Anitra McKinney - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 14%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Max Garner 24%

Laura Malkus 20%

Aladrian C. Wetzel 14%