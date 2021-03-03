Watch: Ben Cameron, Jelani Remy, Lena Hall, and Brittney Mack Talk the Tonys - Live at 5pm ET!

Broadway buddy Ben Cameron, along with Jelani Remy, Lena Hall, and Brittney Mack are taking over our Instagram live today, March 3 at 5pm ET, to talk about their favorite moments of this year's Tony-nominated shows. You can tune in on our Instagram account!

They'll be checking out the brand new Instagram Live Rooms feature, which allows users the ability to "go Live on Instagram with up to three people," the site announced on Monday.

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy and one of the theatre world's most beloved personalities. He has appeared on Broadway in original casts of Wicked, Footloose and Aida. He has toured w/ Sweet Charity, Footloose, State Fair, The Who's Tommy and Fame. He is the creator host of long running NYC institution Broadway Sessions (MAC Award Recipiant), web series Dance Captain Dance Attack, The Broadway Cast podcast/talkshow, Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance and more. Ben is the mainstage host of Broadway Con and is the go to emcee for countless theatre industry events and beyond. Ben is a frequent face on PBS, having hosted Hamilton's America, Downtown Abby marathon, Broadway on THIRTEEN and much more. Ben is a sought after writer, director and theatre and dance master teacher. Whatever hat Ben is wearing he brings his signature zany wit and energy to every experience. He's the king of the theatre geeks, just like you!!!!

Jelani Remy was last seen on Broadway playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations! Other credits include Simba in Disney's The Lion King ( Broadway, National Tour, Las Vegas) Smokey Joes Cafe (Off Broadway) The Apple Boys (Off Broadway). Offstage, He enjoys directing and teaching musical theater and audition prep to schools and arts programs.

Lena Hall's previous Broadway and Off-Broadway roles include starring as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a role for which she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She appeared as Sloane in the New York Premiere of Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell and as Nicola in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots (original cast), starred in the award-winning The Toxic Avenger at New World Stages, Disney's Tarzan (original cast), Dracula (original cast), 42nd Street (Anytime Annie), Cats (Demeter), Bedbugs (NYMF) and Green Eyes (Fringe). Film and TV roles include Young Miranda in the Sex and the City film, The Stepford Wives, The Graduates, "All My Children," and "Legally Blonde, the Search for the Next Elle Woods."

Originating and making her Broadway debut in Six, Brittney Mack has been playing Anna of Cleves since the North American premiere of the show in Chicago, along with the Minnesota stop at the Ordway Theatre, before coming to New York City.