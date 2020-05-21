Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, May 21- with Ramin Karimloo, Lea Solanga and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Standard Time

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch w/ Bethany Tesarck - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Babysitters - Rockin' Sing-a-Long with Mike Messer click here

11:30 AM

Leave A Light On - West End star Katie Rowley Jones will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

12:00 PM

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Fame Workshop w/ Ike Fallon - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today is Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty Day on #TurnitoutwithTiler with special guest Ramin Karimloo and Lea Solanga singing live. click here

Irish Rep's MEET THE MAKERS: THE DEAD, 1904- A conversation with co-adaptor and producer Jean Hanff Korelitz, producer Nina Korelitz, co-adaptor Paul Muldoon, Great Performances Catering Founder and CEO Liz Neumark, and director Ciarán O'Reilly. click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - West End star Dave Willetts will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - VARIETY THURSDAY with Bonnie Milligan, Saycon Sengbloh and Steven Weber click here

National Theatre at Home - Watcha??the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - American cellist Lynn Harrell's half-century career placed him in the highest echelon of performing artists. A superstar roster of fellow cellists celebrate Harrell's life, including performances of Klengel's Hymnus and the Preludio from Villa-Lobos's Bachianas brasileiras No. 1. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Shadow Puppetry Workshop with Ms. Taryn (Episode 44). Practice making (and animating!) your own shadow puppets click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-The Shakespeare Toolkit w/ Ben Boskovic - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Tommy Bracco click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: Not Outside - The main character of Not Outside is a sheep who loves big adventures, but unfortunately is unable to leave the house due to circumstances out of its control. Through boredom and with simple curiosity, the sheep begins to explore the things that are close by its daily space. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Ballet Essentials Online. Tune in as NYCB artists lead viewers through a ballet warm-up and movement combination inspired by some of the Company's iconic repertory. click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Aladdin Choreography w/ Nathan Lucrezio - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Special guest Ethan Slater- Tony Nominee Spongebob Squarepants, "Fosse/Verdon" click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Vault - Humanities Symposium Series: Jerry Herman On Stage during Mame in the Fall of 1999. Hosted by Robert Johanson and starring Lee Roy Reams, Florence Lacey and Jerry Herman at the piano!! click here

NYTW Jam Sessions- Join NYTW and Poetic Theater Productions for a free community Virtual Open Mic Night on Thursday, May 21st from 7-8pm. The theme REIMAGING COMMUNITY, CONNECTION & CREATION. click here

The Tank Email Pro- Parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. All of this and more in this email-based art. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From October 12, 2019. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Violinist Joshua Bell joins the New York Philharmonic for short works for violin in a New Year's Eve program conducted by then Music Director Lorin Maazel. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, high school students take the stage! click here

Stars in the House - Benefit for You Gotta Believe with Kerry Butler, Willie Garson, Luke Islam, Anika Larsen, Beth Malone and Alec Mapa with more to be announced! click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport hosts a Daddy Long Legs cast reunion! click here

Spotlight On Plays- Love Letters - Starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field, Directed by Jerry Zaks, Written by A.R. Gurney. LOVE LETTERS is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. They were both seven years old. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other. click here

Joe's Pub Live - As a Bolivian-American artist trained in the opera and theater world, Gian-Carla Tisera's subversive musical prowess is the result of two worlds colliding to create a powerful, original and groundbreaking fusion of musical genres. She was raised in Cochabamba, Bolivia and later moved to the United States where she completed her Master's Degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Since 2008 she lives in the city of New York where she found herself re-united with the folk music of her homeland and where she discovered the liberating force of jazz. She had toured with the Bolivian Baroque Project which showcased her voice on the world's greatest concert halls - including London's Wigmore Hall, Berlin's Konzerthaus, Vienna's Mozarteum, Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Switzerland's KKL, Singapore's Esplanade Concert Hall, and many others. But when she moved to New York she began to collaborate with visual artists and to submerge herself in the city's famous jam sessions to explore improvisation and to expand her ideas on musical fusion. In this way she discovered her own musical and vocal artistry in the realms of jazz and world music. click here

The Tank Puppet Spread- Puppet Spread is a new puppet performance showcase in the style of a late-night variety hour, hosted by the Ladies of Mischief. This episode we will be discussing the question "What is essential?" Tickets $5 click here

11:00 PM

Spotlight On Plays- Love Letters - Starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field, Directed by Jerry Zaks, Written by A.R. Gurney. LOVE LETTERS is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. They were both seven years old. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other. click here

Friday, May 22

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina (and Noodle!) click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Cry Baby reunion with James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher J. Hanke, Alli Mauzey, Harriet Harris, Chester Gregory II & Feel Good Friday click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Pop-Up Classroom. Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making using simple materials found at home. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Finding Neverland Workshop NEW** w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

NYTW TEACHING THEATRE ONLINE: Trauma-Informed Pedagogy- NYTW Education Associate Adam Odsess-Rubin will interview NYU Drama Therapy Program Director Dr. Nisha Sajnani about taking care of students in the midst of a crisis, the potential power of theatre for radical healing, and how teachers can use artistic tools to help students face new challenges with creativity. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Wicked Workshop w/ Charlie Sutton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Dominique Kelley click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - HOME EDITION - Alexandra Silber is back with a brand new live quarantine edition of I Wish! Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights. Until tonight. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Mozart's Idomeneo Starring Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, Alice Coote, and Matthew Polenzani, conducted by James Levine. From March 25, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, college students take the stage! click here

Stars in the House - The Men Of Desperate Housewives with James Denton, Ricardo Antonio Chavira, Kevin Rahm, Tuc Watkins with more click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Christopher Wheeldon's Liturgy, filmed on April 25, 2017. Featuring Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle. Christopher Wheeldon's Carousel (A Dance), filmed on September 29, 2018. Featuring Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle with Emilie Gerrity, Peter Walker, Kristen Segin, and Ralph Ippolito. Introduced by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Des McAnuff! click here

#LAOAtHome - Home Premiere: Coffee with Conlon click here

Joe's Pub Live - Sarah Stiles stars opposite Kevin James in the new Netflix comedy THE CREW. She is also one of the stars in the critically acclaimed EPIX Original Series GET SHORTY. She is a two time Tony nominee for her role as "Sandy" in the Broadway production of TOOTSIE and her performance as "Jessica" in HAND TO GOD. She is currently recurring on Showtime's BILLIONS and voiced the character "Spinel" in STEVEN UNIVERSE: THE MOVIE. click here

La MaMa Downtown Variety: Take 9- Artists for this weekend: John Kinzel, Jon Kinzel, Víctor Martínez, Mallory Catlett with Jim Findlay and G Lucas Crane

with video art by Fabiola Ferrero. Hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman. click here

The Tank Rule of 7x7- 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Saturday, May 23

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - Stars and Stripes Ballet Break. Get moving and feel patriotic! This 20-minute Ballet Break, led by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell, focuses on Balanchine's rousing 1954 ballet set to marches by John Philip Sousa. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music (Part III) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with James Brown III click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Gabrielle Ruiz click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: Re-airing THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED: By Douglas Carter Beane. Starring Julie White, Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff and Zoe Lister-Jones click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Mauricio Martinez - After starring on Broadway as Emilio Estefan and headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet! for a year, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television (currently starring in the Emmy Winning NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out debut two years ago and his sold out evening last year with his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes the audience on a musical journey of his life & multifaceted career...and his "love affair" with New York. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

Joe's Pub Live - Dreamy 30's Shanghai Pop-Jazz inspired by Gary Lucas' celebrated album The Edge of Heaven, which rose to #1 on the World Music Charts. An intriguing fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles mingles with new Mandarin versions of classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Jeff Buckley. Grammy-nominated guitar legend Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart, Jeff Buckley) has been called "one of the best and most original guitarists in America" by Rolling Stone. click here

The Tank Rule of 7x7- 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Sunday, May 24

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids- Soul Science Kids. A seamless blend of fun grooves and empowering tunes that draws from soul, funk, hip-hop, interactive digital experiences, and more. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Escape to Margaritaville Workshop NEW** w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Jr: DO YOU READ ME?: By Kat Funkhouser. Starring Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Savvy Crawford (Amelie), Hudson Flynn and Gregory Diaz IV ("In the Heights" film) and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Snack & Chat with Noah Weisberg click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Auditioning and Directing w/ Sammi Cannold - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #MemorialForUsAll- Kelli O'Hara leads the fourth Memorial for Us All, a weekly community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. click here

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 7, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

