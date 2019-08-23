VIDEO: Karen Olivo Sings 'The Sparkling Diamond' on the MOULIN ROUGE! Original Broadway Cast Recording

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

As previously reported, Moulin Rouge! will release an Original Broadway Cast Recording this fall. Get a first listen to one of the tracks on the album, titled The Sparkling Diamond, sung by Karen Olivo! Check it out below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially opened on July 25 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered almost 20 years ago.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is led by Karen Olivo (Tony Award for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah(Tony and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan(Tony Award for Red), choreography bySonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).





