VIDEO: Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Monday at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in Monday, November 30 (12pm), as he chats with Frozen alums Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, who will lead a special performance of "Let It Go" as a part of the Disney Holiday Singalong, airing November 30 (8pm) on ABC.

Celebrity performances and appearances for the festive special include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington. Additional appearances to be announced at a later date. Plus, grab a box of tissues as Disney on Broadway makes its heartwarming return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March, with a sensational performance by members of the Broadway casts of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," and North American Touring company of "Frozen." Disney Music Group's acclaimed seven-member a cappella group DCappella also joins in for some seasonal sounds as they will carol throughout the show encouraging viewers at home to sing along. The jolly one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols. The special also raises awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it's needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

Related Articles