Tony Yazbeck Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical VALENTINO

Curtis Howard will present two private industry readings of VALENTINO, a new musical featuring a book and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen (No Way to Treat a Lady) and music by Howard Marren (Paramour), on Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23, 2019 in NYC. Directed by Tony Award nominee Chet Walker (Pippin, Fosse), the industry presentation of VALENTINO will star Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) in the title role.

VALENTINO traces Rudolph Valentino's early life as a taxi dancer in Manhattan to his meteoric rise in Hollywood. At the center of the story is his dance, a tango that seduced women, threatened men, and altered the way the sexes interact. Much of the story focuses on the women in Valentino's life who were exceptionally strong, fiercely independent, and often supremely talented.

The presentation cast also includes Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet) as celebrated screenwriter, June Mathis; Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof) and Belinda Allyn as Valentino's two wives, Natacha Rambova and Jean Ackers; Judy McLane (Mamma Mia) and Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as silent film stars Alla Mazimova and Mae Murray; Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady) and Clyde Alves (On the Town) as a couple directly impacted by the screen idol; William Parry (Sunday in the Park...) as Valentino's manager, George Ullman; Stuart Zagnit (The Flamingo Kid) as studio mogul, Jesse Lasky; Brandon Espinoza (SpongeBob SquarePants) as good friend, Norman Kerry; and Michael Andreaus (Ragtime) as the older brother.

The team for VALENTINO also includes musical director David Holcenberg (Groundhog Day, Matilda), stage manager Alexandra Hall, and casting by Eisenberg/Beans.

For more information, please contact curtishoward3@gmail.com.

