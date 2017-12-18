This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 12/18/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/18/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Internships: CONVERSATIONS WITH AN AVERAGE JOE

Posted On: 12/15/2017

Broadway World: http://www.broadwayworld.com/off-broadway/article/Senator-Joseph-Carraros-CONVERSATIONS-WITH-AN-AVERAGE-JOE-Heads-Off-Broadway-20160823 Join what has now become the perfect fit for the most exciting and publicized political theater we have ever had. Help make it successful by being involved with our team. Assist with publicity, marketing, stage management, acting, directing. Millennials with social media experience welcome. BECOME PART OF HISTORY AS YOU BUILD YOUR RESUME ... (more)

Posted On: 12/15/2017

Broadway World: http://www.broadwayworld.com/off-broadway/article/Senator-Joseph-Carraros-CONVERSATIONS-WITH-AN-AVERAGE-JOE-Heads-Off-Broadway-20160823 Help make it all successful by being involved with our team. Assist with publicity, marketing, stage management, acting, directing, lighting and managing Interns.... (more)

Posted On: 12/14/2017

Come tune your tone at AWT You's "Singing Solo" masterclass-style series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. When: Saturdays 2:00pm – 4:30pm 8 week series: Feb 10 – Mar 31, 2018 Tuition: $375 or 3 monthly payments of $133 ... (more)

Posted On: 12/14/2017

Come break a sweat at AWT You's "Broadway Buffet" dance series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Each weekly dance class features a different style inspired by some of Broadway's most incredible musical numbers. When: Saturdays 12:00pm-1:30pm 8 week series: Feb 10 – Mar 31, 2018 Level: Beginner (all levels open) Tuition: $159 or 3 monthly payments of $56 En... (more)

Posted On: 12/14/2017

Master the break down with AWT You's "Acting Fun-damentals" class! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. The class explores concepts such as breaking down a song, scene, or monologue and developing a character's history, as well as finding the intentions, objectives, obstacles, and action within the text to bring any performance to life with honesty. When: Tuesdays 7:00pm ... (more)

Posted On: 12/14/2017

Save My Audition is proud to announce that classes are officially open for enrollment. Classes start January 2018. We are very excited and humbled by the lineup of classes and instructors we have put together. Instructors include: Dominick Amendum(The Prince of Egypt - Music Supervisor) Ben Cohn (Dear Evan Hansen - Music Director) Michael Hicks (Audition Pianist) Rachel Hoffman (Casting Director) Lindsay Levine (Casting Director) Sheri Sanders (Rock Audition Guru) Stephen Sposito ... (more)

Posted On: 12/9/2017

This comprehensive program offers training in the essential skills of musical theater for young creative talent between the ages of 10 to 18 who want to pursue a career in the performing arts! Through working with experienced educators and seasoned professionals, NexGen is able to push each student to their full potential while preparing them for life in the professional world. Through the 10 weeks the students will work on big ensemble numbers, smaller group assignments, and solos. A guest cho... (more)

Posted On: 12/6/2017

Responsibilities • Organize and execute fundraising events • Create and implement sponsorship and annual campaigns • Maintain and create sponsorship relationships through campaigns, recognition and events • Maintain databases including a donor database • Create agendas and take minutes for board members • Write and maintain grants • Represent GVT at activities, events and organizations • Create copy for fundraising campaigns • Other responsibilities as needed • Ex-officio on selec... (more)

Posted On: 12/6/2017

Flexible rates. Maximum results. Learn how to use your voice effectively! Find your "legit" voice, improve your range and stamina, get through that final riff on "Defying Gravity." Whatever your goals are vocally, I can help your reach them. I hold a Master's degree in Vocal Music and have sung professionally around the country. My studio is new so this is a chance to work with a seasoned pro at very reasonable rates. ... (more)

Posted On: 12/6/2017

Job Description Shine is New York City’s leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-10 years old. We take children’s education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in client’s homes, a building’s common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan. Shine provides private in-home music classes for children ages 0-4 years old and music at parties and events for... (more)

Posted On: 12/6/2017

Job Description Shine is New York City’s leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-10 years old. We take children’s education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in client’s homes, a building’s common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan. We are looking for a dynamic assistant instructor to co-teach early childhood arts-enrichment classes. The instr... (more)

Posted On: 12/6/2017

Job Description Shine is New York City’s leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-10 years old. We take children’s education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in client’s homes, a building’s common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan. We are looking for a dynamic Head Teacher to instruct early childhood arts-enrichment classes ranging in the sub... (more)

Posted On: 12/3/2017

Production and marketing associate for the The Actual Dance -- Help market two versions of show, cordinate with venues, and help identify marketing and sponsor partners. ... (more)

Posted On: 12/1/2017

Title: Development Coordinator and Board Liaison Status: Full Time Reports to: Senior Manager of Individual Giving, Director of Development Responsibilities Gift Processing and Data Management • Enter gifts in database, including coding, copying, filing hard copies, e-filing • Perform database cleanup and upkeep • Reconcile all contributed income gifts from individuals with the Business Office • Produce and distribute weekly gift reports, monthly Contributed Income Report, and ... (more)

Posted On: 11/27/2017

CASTING CALLS & AUDITIONS FOR FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL'S 26TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON WHO: 2018 FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL! WHAT: Casting calls and Auditions seeking Enthusiastic Performers for the Florida Renaissance Festival's 26th Anniversary Season! Seven Glorious Weekends at Quiet Waters Park, Deerfield Beach - February 10, 2018 to March 25, 2018 (10am to Sunset) - Plus 2 Mondays: Monday February 12th President's Day, Monday February 19th (School Day) ... (more)

Posted On: 11/24/2017

Come join us for a 6 week musical theatre intensive, culminating in a performance at Feinstein's/54 Below! Classes will be held on Sundays, beginning January 7th, 2018. Show @ 54 Below on Saturday, February 17th. Within the 6 weeks, you will study with some in the best in the industry! Classes will be held at The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood, NJ. Must be 12-19 to audition. For more information email: aworkofheartproductions@gmail.com... (more)

Posted On: 11/22/2017

The Resident Production Manager (Presenting) is responsible for overseeing all technical and production activities at HERE, including presentations of the work of visiting artists and Dream Music Puppetry shows; the PROTOTYPE Festival of opera-theatre and music-theatre; the install of gallery exhibitions for the HEREart Program visual artists; and the oversight of/assistance to the SubletSeries curated rentals. The Production Manager is also responsible for maintaining the overall HERE facilitie... (more)

Posted On: 11/21/2017

Who: Marshall Pailet is the director and co-writer of the Off Broadway Shows Baghdaddy (NY Times Critics Pick) and Triassic Parq (Ovation Award, Best Musical; Ovation Nomination, Best Director). He recently directed Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Wonderland (Atlantic Theater Company), co-wrote Claudio Quest (6 NYMF Awards for Excellence), and the movie Veggie Tales: Noah’s Ark. Once he acted in Broadway Shows such as The Sound of Music, and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, but recently he’s direc... (more)

Posted On: 11/20/2017

Mike Sansone is a headshot photography expert in Chicago that will help you relax, have fun, and teach you how to look good on camera. Want more auditions? Your headshot could be holding you back. Let me help you get the best headshot you've ever had that will help you get noticed by casting directors. ... (more)

Posted On: 11/17/2017

Are you looking for the flexibility to design the life and career that you want? Our apprenticeship program gives you the tools to do just that. How does it work? (In 4 Simple Steps) 1. 4 weeks of Yoga Teacher Training Our training is comprehensive and focuses on the fundamentals of yoga philosophy with strong emphasis on proper yoga alignment to protect yourself and your students. We will equip you with the knowledge of how to build a business out of teaching yoga. Our next pr... (more)

Posted On: 11/16/2017

Title: Assistant Box Office Manager Status: Full-Time, Seasonal (February 1 through August 31) 5 day work week February 1 through June 8 6 day work week June 11 through August 31 Reports to: Patron Services Manager and Director of Marketing and Communication Works with: All departments Supervises: Festival Interns, Box Office Staff Jacob’s Pillow is “the dance center of the nation” (The New York Times), a National Historic Landmark, recipient of the National Medal of A... (more)

Posted On: 11/16/2017

The Theatrical Division at the Capezio Flagship Store provides customer services to professional companies including Broadway, TV, Film, Professional Dance Companies, Professional Ballet Companies, National Tours, Regional Theatres and Celebrities. The division assists designers, choreographers, dancers, actors, company managers and directors with custom shoe fittings as well as provides professional customers with services in dance body wear and accessories. MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES - ... (more)

Posted On: 11/14/2017

Production company is looking for one New York City-based Theatre Assistant to be hired immediately; please do not apply if you cannot start right away and you don't live in the NYC area. To be considered you must have a minimum of a Bachelor's degree and a year of assistant experience in an agency or production company. Must know standard industry phone and scheduling etiquette, have extensive knowledge of Broadway theatre and be very familiar with the film/TV industry power-players including ... (more)

Posted On: 11/14/2017

Snaps by KMac is back with an indoor studio November special! - Indoor studio off the L/M trains - Shoot for an average of 2 hours, or when you feel you have what you need - Unlimited looks within that time frame - Receive a USB drive (yes, you get to keep this too) with all of your RAW files - In addition to that, all JPEGs are uploaded to a web gallery for immediate download for you to keep - $150, but book with a friend and you each get $50 off your session! Discounts also available f... (more)

Posted On: 11/14/2017

We are looking for an aspiring instructor, choreogpraphy and technique in Latin and or hiphop, and performances on live TV! Base pay plus commission. Preferable availability on Tuesday / Thursday evenings. Location is near Columbus Circle, NYC. Please email Olga@proamdanceteam.com with resume and cover letter explaining why you are fit for this role.... (more)

