THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates One Year On Broadway

Tonight, the 2018 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, officially celebrates one year on Broadway.

On November 9, 2017, THE BAND'S VISIT opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) to unanimous rave reviews. On June 10, 2018, THE BAND'S VISIT became the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 2018; only The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11) have won more Tony Awards in Broadway history. The Band's Visit and has also won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

THE BAND'S VISIT has won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Yazbek), Best Book (Itamar Moses), Lead Actress (Katrina Lenk), Lead Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari'el Stachel), Lighting Design (Tyler Micoleau), Sound Design (Kai Harada), Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi) and Director (David Cromer); the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk). THE BAND'S VISIT has broken the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.

Tickets for THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway are now on sale through Sunday, June 30, 2019.

The North American Tour of THE BAND'S VISIT will launch in Providence, Rhode Island in June 2019. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, Brandon Uranowitz, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Joseph Kamal, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Joe Joseph, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Jodi McFadden, and James Rana. Musicians include Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

