Start Your Career in the Theatre with the Great Jobs in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 11/2

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/1/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Producer

ASSISTANT PRODUCER Jeffrey Richards Associates One of the more prolific Broadway lead-producing offices is seeking an experienced Assistant to support its upcoming slate of productions and developmental activities. Currently represented on Broadway with: American Son, The Lifespan of a Fact. Among its 40+ Broadway productions are: Significant Other, Fiddler on the Roof, American Psycho, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, All the Way, The Glass Menagerie, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Gershwins'... (more)

Internships: Spring Internships

Primary Stages internships are based in the tradition of theater apprenticeships. Interns form a core of support in all areas of the company's operations, gaining experience in their chosen department while receiving a weekly stipend of $50, free tickets to all of Primary Stages' productions, mentorship seminars with senior staff, and free or reduced priced registration for Primary Stages ESPA classes. Our internship program offers the opportunity to develop practical skills while creating relat... (more)

Temp Jobs: Call for Directors ASGT 2019!

Want to Direct at Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre? Now's your chance! Don't wait - the deadline to apply is November 15th! Small stipend is available. We are accepting applications for directors for Crazy for You (May 23 thru June 15th), Songs For a New World (June 27 thru July 20), and Mamma Mia (August 1 thru Sept. 1, 2019). Kindly send the completed a completed director's questionnaire form for the show you are interested in and your resume to vp@summergarden.com to be considered. A... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Overnight Cleaner

The Public Theater is seeking an Overnight Cleaner to work 40 hours/week at our two downtown locations. This position reports to the Housekeeping Evening Supervisor. Must be available to work weekends and holidays. Specific responsibilities: Split time between our current two downtown locations of 425 Lafayette and 740 Broadway. Duties at 425 Lafayette include sweeping, moping, cleaning, and restocking first floor public bathrooms. Duties also include cleaning dressing rooms, washing th... (more)

Photographers: Anthony Max Photography

SPECIALIZING IN PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHY WITH A STYLE CONSISTING OF COLORFUL AND ENERGETIC IMAGERY. RUNNING A CLIENT-FRIENDLY, SERVICE-ORIENTED BUSINESS, BELIEVING THAT GREAT CREATIVITY OFTEN IS THE RESULT OF TEAM EFFORT AND VALUES WORKING CLOSELY WITH CLIENTS. BASED IN NEW YORK AND READY TO CREATE. Email me for any information you need. Thanks!... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Office and Communications Coordinator

About Shine Shine is New York City's leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-12 years old. We take children's education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in our clients' homes, a building's common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan, Long Island, and the Tri-State area. Job Description We are looking for a dynamic Communications + Office Manager ... (more)

Internships: Community Arts Partnerships Intern

Position Description The Community Arts Partnerships (CAP) program at Ballet Hispánico gives you the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in developing knowledge of our dance education program for our New York City schools and community, in the areas of administrative and educational programming, event management, and communication. This is an unpaid student internship opportunity in NYC, which offers a unique learning and networking experience. We are looking for students with a stron... (more)

Full Time Jobs: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

JOB DESCRIPTION: Reporting to the Executive Director, this position oversees the planning, execution and analysis of marketing for The Joyce Theater. An Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer, The Joyce Theater is committed to an inclusive work environment. Specific responsibilities include: • Manage staff of five full-time marketing employees, as well as the Box Office Manager and department. Work closely with Assistant Director of Context and Interpretation, Database Adminis... (more)

Internships: New 42nd Street Apprentice Corps

NEW 42ND STREET APPRENTICE CORPS The Apprentice Corps is one of the four separate creative youth development programs within the New 42nd Street Youth Corps. Apprentices take on a wide variety of responsibilities within the daily operations of The New 42nd Street and its projects. In addition to providing hands-on involvement in the business of running a nonprofit performing arts organization, these paid employment opportunities also include weekly seminars and workshops on such topics as pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Columbus Symphony Librarian and Projects Assistant

?Primary Function: The Librarian and Projects Assistant holds a dual role at the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. This position spends 50% of their time in the CSO library assisting with librarian duties, including acquiring and transferring bowings, marking cuts, scanning documents, and setting-up/collecting music for rehearsals and concerts. When not performing work in the library, this position assists in an administrative/project-based capacity within other CSO departments. Duties and Resp... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter

Full-time seasonal, Non-Exempt Reports to Technical Director and Assistant Technical Director Compensation: $12.00/hour Arizona's first professional theatre company, Arizona Theatre Company is the state's only member of the respected League of Resident Theatres (LORT) - as well as the only LORT theatre nationally that produces shows in two cities, Tucson (at the historic Temple of Music and Art) and Phoenix, (at the elegant Herberger Theater Centre). ATC maintains offices in both Tucson and... (more)

Internships: Marketing Intern

ABOUT THE COMPANY The Random Farms Kids' Theater (as featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Fox News Channel and in the new Stagestruck book series) is a not-for-profit organization that offers musical theater programming to young people from kindergarten through college. The company was founded in 1995 and currently serves approximately 1,200 young people each year with an annual operating budget just over $1.2 million. Random Farms operates primarily in Westchester Count... (more)

Temp Jobs: Directors and Choreographers

TLP is currently accepting submissions for directors and choreographers for the following 2019 productions: (Please note required availability, as all productions rehearse exclusively at the theatre campus in Mount Carroll). NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn Accepting submissions for: Director First Rehearsal - June 4th; Opening Night - June 20th MAMMA MIA Music and Lyrics by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulveaeus; Book by Catherine Johnson Accepting submissions for: Director/ Choreographer ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Facilities Maintenance Technician

THE Laguna Playhouse PART-TIME FACILITIES MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN The Laguna Playhouse, a Non-profit professional theater in Laguna Beach, California, is seeking a part-time Facilities Maintenance Technician. Candidate will assist the Director of Facilities Operations to perform building repairs and maintenance for our theater, administrative offices and apartment condos. Ideal candidate will work independently and have at least one year of handyman/maintenance experience. Position: Fa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Arts Education and Professional Enrichment Programs Manager

Arts Education and Professional Enrichment Programs Manager Program/Department: Education and Professional Enrichment Direct Report: Producing Artistic Director Position: Arts Education and Professional Enrichment Programs Manager Classification: Full-Time/Salaried/Exempt/Benefits Eligible EAST WEST PLAYERS East West Players (EWP) is a nonprofit organization with a mission of producing artistic works and educational programs that foster dialogue exploring Asian Pacific experiences. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director

Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director Program/Department: Administration Direct Report: Producing Artistic Director Position: Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director Classification: Part-Time/Hourly/Non-Exempt EAST WEST PLAYERS East West Players (EWP) is a nonprofit organization with a mission of producing artistic works and educational programs that foster dialogue exploring Asian Pacific experiences. SUMMARY EWP is seeking an Assistant to the Producing Artistic Direct... (more)

Sheet Music: Song commissions available!

Are you looking to give something fun, new and handcrafted this holiday season? Composer Andrew Drannon is now offering slots for song commissions. Surprise someone this year with a newly composed work of original music. When you give someone a new song, you're giving them an original, hand-designed world, a specially crafted universe built detail by detail from the inside out. Book your commission now to ensure adequate lead time! I'm a professional composer and lyricist with an MM in mus... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Business Manager

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is seeking an experienced Business Manager. The position is responsible for managing the daily accounting and financial control functions of the Theatre. Working with the senior staff and the Finance Committee of the Board, the Business Manager helps provide financial insight, short-term and long-term financial strategies, and works with the leadership team to assure ongoing sustainability. Other responsibilities include: budgeting, quarterly forecasts, prep... (more)

Internships: OLT Spring Internship

OLD LIBRARY THEATRE HIGH SCHOOL INTERNSHIP PROGRAM Ever wonder what it's like behind the scenes at a community theatre? A paid internship Fair Lawn Recreation Department's Old Library Theatre (OLT) is your chance to find out! You'll get a birds-eye view of every aspect of producing a community theatre production through direct work with the production staff of a main stage musical and the organization's executive board. You'll have the opportunity to develop skills in, and gain experience ... (more)

Internships: Teaching Assistant

TADA! Youth Theater is currently looking for Winter Teaching Assistants (January-May) to provide support and assistance to TADA!'s Education Department. Teaching assistantships primarily focus on assisting with TADA!'s Teaching Artists directly in the classroom. Teaching Assistants will be able to acquire practical theater education experience at one of the nation's premiere non-profit youth theaters. In addition to providing hands-on opportunities to assist and observe education program classe... (more)

Internships: Education Assistant Apprentice

TADA! Youth Theater is currently looking for an Apprentice to join our Education team for the Winter Semester (January-May). Key Responsibilities include: Class preparation (e.g. signs, binders, letters, attendance sheets, etc.) Complete administrative duties (e.g. data entry, phone call fielding, faxing/copying & mailing, etc.) Compile class data (e.g. health and emergency contact forms; enrollment sizes/ages/levels of ability) Assist with parent correspondence regarding class informa... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Assistant Director for

Everyday Inferno Theatre Company is currently accepting applications from Assistant Directors for their upcoming world premiere theatrical adaptation of Nella Larsen's Harlem-Renaissance novel, Quicksand, to be produced at the IRT Theatre in December 2018. We particularly, but not exclusively, encourage artists of color to apply. Production period: Rehearsal period begins on or around 10/29 Mandatory walk through 11/26 at 6pm Load in and tech 11/27-12/1 Production runs 12/1-12/1... (more)

Internships: Social Media Internship

A NYC based boutique creative agency specializing in branding, design, and communications, RRR Creative is seeking interns interested in becoming a part of our team. Account work spans the following industries: Broadway, Off-Broadway, Television, Film, Personalities, Fashion, Art and LGBQAI. Interns will have the opportunity to work on projects for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, Fashion brands, music venues, personalities and gain exposure to partnerships, photo and video shoots, high profile ... (more)

Internships: Fashion Stylist Internship

A NYC based boutique agency, RRR Creative, specializing in branding, design, image and communications, is seeking fashion-stylist interns. Our account work spans the following industries: Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, Film, Personalities, Fashion, Art and LGBTQ. Interns will have the opportunity to work on projects in these industries and gain exposure to partnerships, photo/video shoots, high-profile events and more. Under the RRR training program, interns will gain invaluable, hands-on training... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award-winning theater in the Washington DC metro, seeks an experienced Wardrobe Supervisor. Signature produces an average of eight mainstage productions each season in the 275 seat Max Theatre and the 112 seat Ark Theatre. We also produce a series of cabarets, a student production through our education department, and facilitate a series of readings and workshops of new works. The Wardrobe Supervisor, reporting to the Costume Director, leads a Wardrobe Crew consistin... (more)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You