Sergei Polunin Will No Longer Appear With Paris Opera Ballet Due to Offensive Messages

Sergei Polunin had just announced that he would dance at the Paris Opera Ballet, when the invitation was revoked, according to The New York Times.

Polunin was set to make a guest appearance as Siegfried in Swan Lake, but due to concerning social media posts from the past, he will no longer appear.

The change of heart comes after around a dozen Instagram messages, posted by Polunin, with homophobic, sexist, and otherwise offensive messages. In one message, now deleted, Polunin expressed his desire to slap fat people for their lack of discipline.

He also expressed his admiration for Vladimir V. Putin and his support for Donald Trump.

Several dancers in the Paris Opera Ballet, dance critics, and more, took to social media to address the situation. Adrian Couvez, a corps de ballet member, even said "to invite someone like this to Paris in 2019 is just impossible."

By Saturday, Aurélie Dupont, the artistic director of the Paris Opera Ballet announced that Mr. Polunin would not appear with the company.

In an email, Dupont said she "recognized Mr. Polunin's talent, she had discovered public statements that had shocked her, and which didn't correspond to her values or to those of the institution she represents."

Read more on The New York Times.

