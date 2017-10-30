Save Up to $40 on Select Seats for MISS SAIGON Before it Flies off on 1/14

Final Broadway Performance January 14th

The epic love story of our time is sweeping audiences off their feet! Experience the new Miss Saigon for yourself before its final Broadway performance January 14th.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Save up to $40 on select seats for Miss Saigon!

Use this code: MSBWW619

Don't miss this limited Broadway engagement of the new production The New Yorker calls "a dynamite Broadway revival," and that NY1 says, "Soars to the rafters!"

