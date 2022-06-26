Photos: Celebrating Broadway's Harvey Evans At The Triad Theatre on June 22nd
Dancers over 40 presented a sold out one-night-only special event: A Toast to Harvey - Celebrating the Life and Career of Harvey Evans on Wednesday, June 22nd, 6 - 9PM at The Triad Theatre. The evening was hosted by Broadway legend, Lee Roy Reams and featured performances and remembrances by Jim Brochu, Anita Gillette, Kurt Peterson, Marianne Tatum, Penny Worth and Tony Yazbeck. The tribute was created and directed by Lawrence Leritz, producer and choreographer of The Triad Theatre's hit show Boobs! The Musical. The evening featured special remembrances from Joel Grey, Mary Jane Houdina, Terry Hohnecker and audience members. A champagne toast to Harvey was lead by host Lee Roy Reams, who sang "The Best Of Times" at the tribute's end.
Photo Credit: Cynthia Elane
Penny Worth, Jim Brochu, Marianne Tatum, Kurt Peterson, Lee Roy Reams, Tony Yazbeck, Anita Gillette, Lawrence Leritz
Host Lee Roy Reams with director Lawrence Leritz
Anita Gillette and Lee Roy Reams
Penny Worth, Jim Brochu, John Sefakis
Lee Roy Reams, Lawrence Leritz, Tony Yazbeck
John Sefakis, Tom Viola, Lee Roy Reams, Lawrence Leritz
Kathie Savage Rinaldi,Â Bert Michaels, James Dybas, Lawrence Leritz, Patricia Michaels
Harvey Evans family
Harvey's brother Terry Hohnecker, Lee Roy Reams, Lawrence Leritz, seated original film dancers West Side Story's David Bean, Bert Michaels
