New York City Center, Play Group Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Florida Studio Theatre, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 9/19

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/19/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs: Non-Equity Stage Manager needed For Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

"Marley was dead, to begin with..."-and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He's even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scroog... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Festival Operations Director

DUTIESManagerial (90%)Develops and maintains production schedules for operation-related activities such as public safety and security, waste management, and concessions. Assists in creating and executing plan. Meets with curators and program managers. Travels, if necessary, to research sites to help determine operational needs for eventprograms. Creates exhibit plans that convey necessary information to internal and external program partners.These plans include the production of site drawings in... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed t... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director - Cleveland

Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly flat rate per week (flexible schedule based on show volume)All rehearsals take place near downtown Cleveland.All performances take place within the Greater Cleveland area.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:Regular duties will consist of the following:- pr... (more)

: Technical Director

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Technical Director for its five-theatre operation. The ideal candidate will possess strong management skills and strong technical ?how to? knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal communication skills. Professiona... (more)

: Major Gifts Officer

Major Gifts Officer - Florida Studio Theatre, is seeking an experienced Major Gifts Officer for a rapidly expanding Development department.The Major Gifts Officer will develop and maintain a portfolio of active donor prospects and create strategies for solicitation of these prospects. The candidate will work independently and be self-motivated in initiating contacts with potential supporters. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, being on-site during performances to greet and cultivate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Head Carpenter

POSITION TITLE: Head Carpenter DEPARTMENT: ProductionAt Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC), we bring artists, art and audiences together to enrich, engage, and change lives through the experience of dance. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is home to the premier contemporary dance company in the United States, the largest dance facility in Chicago, and serves the community through youth, education, and community engagement programs, and adaptive dance programs that serve thousands of children across... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managing Director

Adirondack Theatre Festival Seeks Managing DirectorAdirondack Theatre Festival seeks full-time Managing Director to oversee and executeadministrative operations. Located at the foot of the Adirondacks and three hours north of New YorkCity, ATF is the Capitol Region?s leading professional theatre dedicated to new works. ATF producesa nine-week summer season with four full productions, a children?s dinner theatre, a cabaret series,and new play readings, along with several special events during the... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing

42nd Street Moon (San Francisco, CA), a non-profit musical theatre production company celebrating its 27th season, is looking for a dynamic individual to become their Marketing Director; start date is approximately October 1, 2019.Moon will be producing six mainstage shows (five musicals and one play), a musical in concert, and several special events during its upcoming season. During this time Moon would like to expand its audience in terms of both numbers and demographics. Additionally, Moon ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director - Cleveland

Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly flat rate per week (flexible schedule based on show volume)All rehearsals take place near downtown Cleveland.All performances take place within the Greater Cleveland area.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:Regular duties will consist of the following:- pr... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: MUSIC DIRECTOR

MUSIC DIRECTOR The Play Group Theatre, a Westchester based company dedicated to providing theatre making and diverse performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking Music Directors for the upcoming season. PGT's programming includes several MainStage shows, a Theatre Lab program, an Improv and Cabaret Troupe, Design/Tech, and Arts in Education for ages 7-18, and Little Theatre for ages 4-6. All programs are held in our facility in White Plains, NY. We are seeking applica... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director - Philadelphia, PA

Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of Philadelphia troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly flat rate per week (flexible schedule based on show volume)All rehearsals take place near downtown Philadelphia.All performances take place within the Greater Philadelphia area.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:Regular duties will consist of... (more)

: Executive Director, Theatre Forward

OrganizationTheatre Forward, originally known as the National Corporate Theatre Fund, was created in 1977 with the mission to advance American theatre and its communities by providing funding and other resources to prominent regional theatres in the United States. Member theatres are located in 19 cities across the country and share many characteristics, including independently determined programming, seasons of nine months or more, multiple stages, a full-time professional staff, and a record o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Stage Manager

Job Description:Under the Supervision of the Production Manager, the Stage Manager?s role is to facilitate rehearsals, performances, and events for The Washington Ballet?s performing company (TWB) and The Washington School of Ballet (TWSB).Responsibilities:Serve as the principal Stage Manager for all Company and Studio Company performances, and TWB and TWSB events as assigned.Serve as the primary show caller and run tech rehearsals for all Company and Studio Company performances, and TWB and TWS... (more)

: Visitor Experience Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Sales & Marketing Assistant

The Sales & Marketing Assistant is an integral part of Northern Stage. In addition to being a lead Box Office team member, this position is responsible for coordinating access initiatives. The Sales & Marketing Assistant reports to the Box Office Manager and Director of Sales & Marketing. This is an entry level, full time position. Responsibilities Include:Staff box office (approximately 25-30 hours per week)House manage (approximately 2-3 times per week)Act as the Access Coordinator, answering ... (more)

: Acting Classes at Freehold Theatre

From introductory sessions for the curious to master classes for practicing artists, the Studio offers an extraordinary range of disciplines and styles to help students develop a comprehensive understanding of theatre craft and acting. All Freehold faculty are working professional actors, playwrights and directors whose credentials include recognized work on and off Broadway, in major motion pictures, on television, and in regional and international theatre venues.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director, Payroll and Benefits

This position oversees the work of payroll, benefits in the Human Resources (HR) department. The HR team at The Public Theater helps to create an engaging employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across artistic, production and administrative departments. Supported by a team of two, the Senior Manager will ensure we continue to run an efficient and effective payroll and benefits function. S/he will work with the rest of the team to drive continued improvement towards o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Trinity Repertory Company is seeking an experienced Technical Director. Duties include: overseeing the day to day operations of the scenic department for all mainstage and other Trinity Rep produced shows and maintaining a safe and efficient working environment. The TD collaborates with the production departments and designers to attain the common goals of artistic excellence, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Must be able to meet deadlines; schedule labor; supervise/train the crew; maintain ind... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Upgrade Your Singing with Backstage Magazine's Top Rated Voice Teacher

There's no time like the present to upgrade your singing! *Do you want to perfect your vocal technique, spruce up your book, or fine tune your material to finally achieve audition success?* Mentioned as one of the top NYC vocal coaches in a recent Backstage article, Michael Jacobs Vocal Studio promotes vocal health for all styles of singing through a hybrid technical approach involving breathing, stretches, body alignment/awareness, nutrition, yoga, Alexander Technique, Linklater, and mental ... (more)

: Don't Let Audition and Performance Anxiety Hold You Back!

Does audition or performance anxiety hold you back from achieving your goals?You are not alone. Many people, including professional performers are suffering from audition anxiety, a type of performance anxiety or stage fright.Now there's a website that will offer more information about dealing with audition anxiety based on the latest research. AuditionAnxiety.com was created by NYC voice teacher and PhD candidate, Michael Jacobs, who has conducted the only scientific research on a treatment for... (more)

Internships: Arts Administration Internship

The Centenary Stage Company, a professional Equity theatre in residence on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, is currently accepting applications for the 2019 - 20 Internship position, which runs from September, 2019 - September, 2020. The CSC Internship offers qualified candidates the opportunity to serve as artistic interns for a season with the professional Centenary Stage Company, an Equity theatre in residence on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

TheaterWorksUSA, the country?s largest reaching not-for-profit producer of theater for young and family audiences, is seeking candidates for a full-time employee with responsibility for all business aspects of the organization?s various operations. With an annual operating budget around $8M, the company is at an exciting time in its history as it reinvigorates its pipeline of new work development, expands its network of partnerships across the country, and explores new producing models for its t... (more)

Photographers: Headshots for Actors

Located in Hell's Kitchen (Manhattan), Adam Smith Headshots caters to actors who want a variety of looks and expressions. As a film and television actor, Adam has learned that it's no longer enough to have one "perfect" headshot. He believes actors need a variety of options when presenting themselves to casting. We offer two packages: The Professional is a two-hour session that encourages you to bring in multiple outfits and includes two re-touched final images. The Express is a short sessio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Supervisor

Two River Theater is seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service-oriented Box Office Supervisor. This position is responsible for providing exemplary customer service, generating earned revenue through ticket, subscription sales, and donation upsells and overseeing five part-time box officers. The Box Officer Supervisor is a full-time position reporting directly to the Box Office Manager. About Two River TheaterTwo River Theater annually produces a theatrical season that includes Amer... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You