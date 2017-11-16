FROZEN's Caissie Levy Comes to Feinstein's at the Nikko Tonight

Direct from starring as Elsa in the pre-Broadway engagement of Disney's Frozen in Denver, Feinstein's at the Nikko welcomes Broadway's Caissie Levy for three performances only - tonight, November 16 (8 p.m.), Friday, November 17 (8 p.m.), and Saturday, November 18 (8 p.m.).

Making her San Francisco cabaret debut, Caissie will perform fresh takes on songs from throughout her celebrated Broadway career, as well as share stories from her life on (and off) the stage.

Tickets for Caissie Levy range in price from $38.50-$75 and are available now by calling 866.663.1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.

Caissie is currently originating the role of Elsa in the Denver world premiere and Broadway productions of Disney's Frozen. She recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables on Broadway, and is perhaps best known to New York and London audiences for originating the roles of Molly in Ghost, and Sheila in the Tony Award winning revival of Hair. Caissie's other Broadway credits include Elphaba in the Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Wicked, Penny in the Broadway, 1st National Tour, and Toronto companies of Hairspray and Maureen in the national tour of Rent. Off-Broadway, she starred as Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, and as Sara in the Off-Broadway production of Murder Ballad. She played opposite Aparna Nancherla in the short film Ms. Bula Banerjee.

She recently made her headlining solo concert debut at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, singing the music of Kander & Ebb in honor of John Kander's 90th birthday. She backed up Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas, was a guest soloist with The United States Military Academy at West Point, and has performed solo shows to sold-out audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub, Galapagos Arts Space, Atlanta's ALLIANCE THEATRE, and The Hippodrome in London.

Recordings include the original cast albums of Ghost the Musical, Hair, and First Daughter Suite, and countless albums of new and seasoned composers alike, including her husband, composer/lyricist David Reiser. In 2013, Ms. Levy released her debut solo album, With You, featuring stripped down arrangements of songs from her Broadway shows.

For additional information on Caissie Levy, visit: www.caissielevy.com. Follow Caissie on Twitter and Instagram: @caissielevy.

Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom.

Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Restaurant Anzu, Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor, serves sustainable California cuisine enhanced with Asian flavors. Restaurant Anzu will also offer Feinstein's at the Nikko guests a special three-course prix-fixe dinner ($45 per person) prior to all performances. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100. For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.

