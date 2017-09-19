Don't Miss Your Chance to See ANASTASIA this Fall, Tickets Starting at $69

From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, the new musical Anastasia is the romantic, adventure-filled story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures, Anastasia reunites the Tony Award-winning writers of the Broadway classic Ragtime, book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Darko Tresnjak, a Tony Award winner for Best Direction of a Musical for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, will direct, and Peggy Hickey (A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER) will choreograph.

CODE : ANBBW915

Limited discounted tickets available for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings this Fall!

Tickets starting at $69!

Valid 9/19/17 Through 11/15/17

*Offer valid Tuesday and Wednesday evening performances 9/19/17 - 11/15/17. Regular price: $69-$142. Blackout dates may apply. Not valid on previously purchased tickets and may not be combined with other offers. Applicable only to specified dates and times. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges. Valid on select seat locations only. Seating restrictions may apply. Telephone/Internet orders subject to standard Telecharge.com and TelechargeOffers.com service fees. When purchasing at box office or via phone, present offer prior to ticket inquiry. Offer may be revoked at any time. All regular and discount prices subject to change. $2 Facility Fee. Offer, cast, and performance schedule subject to change without notice.

Related Articles