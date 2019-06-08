Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/8/2019

Previews Begin For WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME At The Public Theater, 6/13 - 6/13/2019 The Public Theater will begin performances for the acclaimed production WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME on Thursday, June 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview. Written and performed by David Cale, with music co-written with Matthew Dean Marsh, the musical memoir is directed by Robert Falls, in a co-production with Goodman Theatre. Cale's acclaimed autobiographical solo-show runs 90 minutes and plays through Sunday, July 14, with an official press opening on Thursday, June 27.

