Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/8/2019
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 6/8/2019. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for FunikiJam?s ?Spring Celebration?at Actors Temple Theatre - 6/8/2019
NAATCO Kicks Off The Season With Gordon Dahlquist's [VEIL WINDOW CONSPIRACY] At NY Theatre Workshop - 6/8/2019
The OBIE Award-winning NAATCO, National Asian American Theatre Company, kicks off their 29th season with the World Premiere of Gordon Dahlquist's [Veil Widow Conspiracy]. Aneesha Kudtarkar directs a cast that will include Edward Chin-Lyn, Kimiye Corwin, Bruce McKenzie, David Shih, James Seol, Karoline Xu, and Aaron Yoo. This Off-Broadway limited engagement at Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street) will begin performances Saturday June 8th with Opening Night set for June 15th (7pm). Performances continue through July 6th only.
Sutton Foster, Tina Fey, Billy Porter & More Will Present at the 2019 Tony Awards! - 6/9/2019
Some of the biggest stars from stage, television, film and music will present at THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.
Sutton Foster Returns To Cafe Carlyle in June - 6/11/2019
Two-time Tony-winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster returns to Cafe Carlyle, June 11-22. At Cafe Carlyle, she'll perform Broadway favorites and original recordings, focusing on selections from her new album, Take Me to the World, and stories of how being a mother of a two-year-old has informed her work and changed her life.
Ann Harada, Jonathan Sale, and More to Star in DROPPING GUMBALLS ON LUKE WILSON - 6/11/2019
WORKING THEATER announces the cast for its upcoming world premiere of the comedy, DROPPING GUMBALLS ON LUKE WILSON, by ROB ACKERMAN and directed by THERESA REBECK making her New York directorial debut.
OPERA America Will Hold Opera Conference 2019 - 6/12/2019
OPERA America, the national service organization for opera and the nation's leading champion for American opera, will present the 49th annual Opera Conference from June 12–16 in San Francisco.
Previews Begin For WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME At The Public Theater, 6/13 - 6/13/2019
The Public Theater will begin performances for the acclaimed production WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME on Thursday, June 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview. Written and performed by David Cale, with music co-written with Matthew Dean Marsh, the musical memoir is directed by Robert Falls, in a co-production with Goodman Theatre. Cale's acclaimed autobiographical solo-show runs 90 minutes and plays through Sunday, July 14, with an official press opening on Thursday, June 27.
ROMEO and JULIET coming Off-Broadway in a World Premiere Jewish adaptation by David Serero - 6/13/2019
Previews For WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME Begin 6/13 At The Public Theater - 6/13/2019
The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) will begin performances for the acclaimed production WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME on Thursday, June 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview.
Laura Benanti Will Sing on New MY FAIR LADY EP - 6/14/2019
Records has announced that it will release 'Songs from 'My Fair Lady,'' an EP of four new tracks from Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, featuring its current star Laura Benanti.
THE FLAMINGO KID Extends at Hartford Stage Through 6/15 - 6/15/2019
Due to high ticket demand, Hartford Stage announced today that it is extending the run of the world premiere musical The Flamingo Kid, directed by Darko Tresnjak. The musical will now close on Saturday, June 15.
REPERTORIO ESPA OL IS PROUD TO JOIN THE 2019 WORLDPRIDE CELEBRATION WITH THE PREMIERE OF ?SMILEY? - 6/15/2019
Madame Lynch from The Drunkard?s Wife opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre - 6/15/2019
