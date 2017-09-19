Casts of Broadway's BEAUTIFUL, MISS SAIGON, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and More to Perform at 92Y Street Fest

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

92nd Street Y brings its famous programs out onto Lexington Avenue for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy at the Annual 92Y Street Fest. The FREE outdoor event takes place Sunday, October 1, from 12-5 pm on Lexington Avenue between 79th and 94th Streets.

Weill Cornell Medicine and JetBlue are the presenting sponsors of 92Y Street Fest - which includes events and activities for adults, children and families. The media sponsor of the festival is 1010 WINS.

Highlights include:

- Performances at the main stage (at 92nd St. and Lex), including the casts from the Broadway productions of: A Bronx Tale, Beautiful -The Carole King Musical, Cats, Kinky Boots, Miss Saigon, Once On This Island and School of Rock -- The Musical. Big Apple Circus also performs. Guest hosts from The Play That Goes Wrong introduce the performances.

- Music and dance performances at the main stage, including: the Chris Bergson Trio (blues), the Jamie Reynolds Trio (jazz), the Sarah Tolar Band (pop), the Matt Check Bluegrass Band, Community Dance Project and more.

- Wellness Way: A city block (between 86th and 87th St.) featuring Weill Cornell experts offering free health screenings, health tips, massages and blender bikes (for festival-goers to make their own smoothies).

- Smartphone and Social Media Tips for Grandparents: Courtesy of experts from 92Y's new Grandparents Center.

- Fitness Demos: Including Zumba and Femme Vitale, among other fitness classes offered at 92Y.

- Art, Ceramics and Jewelry: Works created by 92Y School of the Arts faculty and students, available for purchase.

- JetBlue offers free round-trip airline tickets - winners will be announced throughout the day at the main stage.

- Sonia Rincon of 1010 WINS serves as co-master of ceremonies at the Festival's main stage.

92Y Street Fest also features a host of free activities for Kids and Families throughout the day, including: pediatric health tips, featuring Weill Cornell Medicine experts; face painting and a coloring corner (courtesy of Weill Cornell); a Ninja Warrior obstacle course (for ages 5-12); gymnastics demos (92Y Gymstars gymnastics team exhibition); a tiny tumbler obstacle course (for ages 2-5); STEAM activities for kids (group percussion and solar system bracelets - courtesy of 92Y Camps); and a free health food truck (courtesy of Weill Cornell Medicine).

On Lexington Avenue between 90th and 91st streets is International Way, a world tour of booths representing China, Germany, Haiti, Israel, Latvia, Poland, South Korea, Thailand and Ukraine. Festival-goers can sample delicacies and discover handicrafts from around the globe.

Festival-goers can win many other prizes, including: beauty baskets courtesy of Ulta Beauty; tickets to 92Y events talks, readings, classes and concerts; and discounts to 92Y's May Center for Health, Fitness and Sport and 92Y Camps.

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families. 92Y is reimagining what it means to be a community center in the digital age with initiatives like the award-winning #GivingTuesday, launched by 92Y in 2012 and now recognized across the US and in a growing number of regions worldwide as a day to celebrate and promote giving. These kinds of initiatives are transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action both locally and around the world. More than 300,000 people visit 92Y annually; millions more participate in 92Y's digital and online initiatives. A proudly Jewish organization since its founding in 1874, 92Y embraces its heritage and welcomes people of all backgrounds and perspectives. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

