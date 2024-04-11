CURSED CHILD Writer J. K. Rowling Won't Forgive Daniel Radcliffe For Supporting Trans Community

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harry Potter writer J. K. Rowling has taken to X again to continue spouting anti-transgender rhetoric.

An X user sent a comment to Rowling, saying: "Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them..."

This is referring to Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, both of whom have taken a stand supporting the rights of transgender people, despite Rowling's frequent remarks that GLAAD has called 'Anti-Trans Activism.'

In 2020, Radcliffe released a statement supporting the trans community, saying "Transgender women are women Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

In her response, Rowling didn't mince words:

Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

Radcliffe is currently starring in Stephen Sondheim's Merrilly We Roll Along on Broadway, which is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

