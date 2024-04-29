Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Delights Once More at Dizzy's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coincidentally, the cool concert of Rodgers & Hammerstein songs at Dizzy’s took place on the same date that, in 2009, the rights to the publication and stage rights of their musicals were sold to a company in the Netherlands. But, on this April 21 of 2024, their material sounded as American as the state whose name provided the title of their first show, (1943’s Oklahoma!) and the one referenced in the first line of one of their later songs: “I’m as corny as Kansas in August” — “A Wonderful Guy” from South Pacific. Those two shows were among the musicals represented in the Songbook Sundays series curated and hosted with aplomb (as usual) by Deborah Grace Winer, who offers info and insight in between invigorating musical performances. But she keeps her commentary brief and breezy so that it appeals to a wide audience. Still, for those of us who relish the rarities, it would be great sometimes to dig a little deeper and let an overlooked song be looked at. The Broadway shows represented vocally stuck to four she called their “big five” hits; the one left out was Carousel. Talented Tyreek McDole, winner of the annual Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition and a Duke Ellington Prize for his vocals, handled the two numbers from The King and I (“Getting to Know You” and “I Whistle a Happy Tune”). These happy tunes sounded buoyant, but, regrettably, he was still “getting to know” them; he stood in front of a music stand, glancing down regularly at the sheet music there. Still, he projected a sunny serenity, with the special jazz arrangements and his persona making these oldies quite hip.

The fear-banishing pep talk to oneself that is the stance taken in “I Whistle a Happy Tune” shares that mindset with the set’s “I Have Confidence” added to the score of The Sound of Music for the film (with Richard Rodgers’s own lyrics). Jenn Gambatese gave it a vigorous, in-character singing-and-acting rendition, as she did with “A Wonderful Guy” (pretty wonderful) and “It Might As Well Be Spring,” introduced in the writers’ only score for the big screen, State Fair. Her more traditional, straightforward musical theatre approach offered contrast to the jazz stylings and liberties otherwise heard in the program.

Karrin Allyson was sensationally and scintillatingly jazzy, moving and grooving to the band’s playing, sometimes scat-singing, feisty and flavorful with two gems from Oklahoma!: “Many a New Day” and “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top.” (A fun fact revealed is that she played the lead in South Pacific -- when she was in high school! I bet she nailed it. I've been admiring her talents for years and look forward to seeing her as a guest on Guitar Night at Birdland on May 1st.) Both women had head starts on covering this catalog, having released rewarding full-length albums of Rodgers & Hammerstein material.

Oscar Hammerstein’s lyrics weren’t heard in the one sample from Allegro, as “The Gentleman Is a Dope” was reserved as an instrumental showcase for the band, and their showcase was a showstopper. The band was strong throughout, with the musicians making prominent solo contributions during many of the vocal numbers. The invaluable music director/pianist Tedd Firth made the old menus a fresh-tasting feast. (My compliments to the chef!) He was very ably joined by Endea Owens on bass, Bryan Carter on drums, and Coby Petricone-Berg on saxophone.

The finale was also one of my favorite things: "My Favorite Things" performed in its full glory by the full company. And if I can mention two more items from the aforementioned major score not in the mix, the glorious work of these writers remains alive and well whether people are spinning it like a carousel in their heads or a vinyl record on a turntable or a CD in a device or in whatever format comes along for listening. On another April 21 -- in the year 2020 -- a then-new version of one of their classics, "You'll Never Walk Alone," was the most-streamed digital single. The next event in the series comes, to borrow a line from one of the R&H songs not heard, when “June is bustin’ out all over”: on June 9, reconvening at Dizzy’s with the songwriter focus on Johnny Mercer.

Visit Jazz at Lincoln Center's website to find more shows there and at Dizzy's Club.

Follow Deborah Grace Winer on Instagram for more of her upcoming shows.

Add Your Comment

Play Broadway Games

Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank! How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!