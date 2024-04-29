Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Norm Lewis Join Breast Cancer Benefit THE JANICE JAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER, returning this spring for its second annual concert benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, has added some starry new names to its lineup of appearances.

Tony Award- winner Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill / TV: The Gilded Age), and Tony Award-nominees Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) and Norm Lewis (Porgy & Bess) will be joining the special evening virtually.

The live event will feature performances from Omar Jose Cardona (NBC's The Voice), Jackie Cox (Ru Paul's Drag Race), Kayla Davion (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Lissa DeGuzman (Wicked), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Tony-Award Winner John Gallagher Jr. (Swept Away), Julia Hoffman (Nat Tour: ONCE), Bre Jackson (SIX), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), 2024 Olivier Award nominee Caissie Levy (Leopoldstadt), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Colleen Sexton (Bwy: Jekyll & Hyde, Nat Tour: Dear Evan Hansen), Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Ryan Vona (Parade), and Nik Walker (Spamalot), and some additional surprises.

The evening's band, led by Jacob Yates (musical director/keys), includes Rich Mercurio (drums), Lee Nadel (bass), Meg Toohey (guitar), Yair Evnine (Guitar/Cello), and special guest saxophonist Andrew Gutauskas (Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band & 8-Bit Big Band).

This year's event invites guests to one of the most power-packed and exciting benefit concert events of the year with 100% of net proceeds funding metastatic breast cancer research grants through BCRF, the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. Tickets are $65-$99 and are available through the following link.

This annual event is the brainchild of Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer. To honor her and the countless people affected by this disease, he, alongside friends and Broadway industry colleagues, is culling another evening of Celebration, Remembrance, and Awareness, with guests singing, dancing, and helping bring funding to this special cause. This event serves as an annual celebration of Janice, her love for theater, and raising money for the millions of people affected by breast and other types of cancer.

Pre-show entertainment for all guests at Haswell Green's by Margo Mayhem (Midnight Mayhem Burlesque), with special acoustic sets for a VIP pre-show reception featuring AJ Holmes & Caitlin Cook (2/3rds of a Threesome) and John Gallagher Jr.

Keep the party going at Janice Jam Afterglow presented by Stage Time. When the Jam is over, dance the night away with DJ Mike Borowski, live music from Julia Hoffman and Andrew Gutauskas, sword swallowing by Gin Minskey, burlesque performers, and more. You don't want to miss the best of NYC's nightlife gathered in one place. Special beverages are sponsored by DE-NADA Tequila, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney Vodka, and High Noon Spirits with additional support from Clarins.

The event is produced by DeAngelis, Bryan Campione (Rock ‘N Roll Debauchery), Ember Productions (Amber Coates, Maxwell Haddad, and Katie Michelle Stahl), and PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon/StageTime), with Jen Ash as stage manager, Miranda Shaffer as assistant stage manager, Katie Rosin (Kampfire PR) as publicist and additional support from Victoria Cairl (Table 7 Strategy), Christine Ward (BCRF), and Stage IV breast cancer thriver Tami Eagle Bowling (Eagle Method). The official event photographers are Michael Hull and Haley Poling, with videography by Joey Mervis. Additional support thanks to Christine Penski, Sophie Tyler, Lauren Parker, Samantha Fagone, Annika Martens, Lane Page, and Randy Witherspoon (SpoonFed NYC).

A Virtual Auction is now live to raise additional donations to BCRF by clicking here.

Items being donated for this auction include:

Tickets to shows including Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon, Gazillion Bubble Show, Hadestown, The Heart of Rock & Roll, Hell's Kitchen, The Lion King, Stage Time NYC, SIX, Titaníque, The Who's TOMMY, and Wicked

Restaurant vouchers from Dutch Fred's, Ellen's Stardust Diner, Glass House Tavern, Haswell Green's, Hurley's, L'Adresse NoMad, McHale's, Ruth's Chris, and Sir Henry's

Signed Broadway Posters

Celebration Videos from Broadway Stars

An Original Justin “Squigs” Robertson Illustration

Studio Coaching from The Working Studio

An Original Tom McGovern Song

A Clarins Gift Basket

And more!

Tickets

The event will be on Monday, May 13th, 2024 at 7:30 pm, doors open at 6:00 pm with pre-show entertainment. Specialty cocktails, a cash bar, and a full menu will be available to all attendees throughout the evening.

Tickets ranging from $65 (General Admission) to $99 (Priority Standing) are available at https://give.bcrf.org/event/the-janice-jam/e567137. For $50, guests can attend the add-on Janice Jam Afterglow post-show party. 100% of net proceeds benefit BCRF's breast cancer research initiatives.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis—and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration—BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

