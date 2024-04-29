STAGES St. Louis Announces Complete Casting for STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STAGES St. Louis unveiled their stellar ensemble cast for its upcoming production of Steel Magnolias. The cast includes Amy Loui (M'Lynn), Taylor Quick (Shelby), Jilanne Marie Klaus (Truvy), Abigail Isom (Annelle), Zoe Vonder Haar (Ouiser), Kari Ely (Clairee) Lari White (Standby), Lexy Witcher (Standby), and Meme Wolff (Standby). This beloved story, known for its memorable characters and heartfelt message, will grace the stage from May 31 – June 30 in The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Amy Loui (M’Lynn) is thrilled to make her STAGES debut. Amy has played every STL Equity stage but one. Regional theaters include Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Copper Mountain Rep, Herringbone Productions Hawaii, STAGES Houston. Recent roles: All My Sons (Kate), Silent Sky (Henrietta), Sweat (Tracy), My Name Is Asher Lev (all women). Nominated for multiple Kevin Kline/Theater Circle Awards, Amy is also a producer and voice talent.

Taylor Quick (Shelby) is overjoyed to be making her STAGES debut! Credits: understudy Anya / Young Anastasia, Anastasia (1st Broadway National Tour); Peggy, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter); Millie, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed); Sandy, Grease (Fulton); Amalia, She Loves Me (Link Theatre); Liesl, Sound of Music (Fulton, MSMT); Laurey, Oklahoma! (Ogunquit); Penny, Hairspray (Maltz Jupiter); Flaemmchen, Grand Hotel (Lyric Stage). Film: God’s Not Dead 2. Soloist: Broadway at Long’s Park (Lancaster Symphony). Distinguished Young Woman AR 2012.

Zoe Vonder Haar (Ouiser) has been a STAGES Company member for over 35 years and 75 shows. STAGES: Clue (Mrs. Peacock), Gypsy (Mama Rose), Hello Dolly (Dolly), Always Patsy Cline (Louise). MUNY: Into the Woods (Jack's Mother), Kinky Boots (Stage Manager), My Fair Lady (Mrs. Higgins). STL REP: Sunday In the Park (Mother), Follies (Hattie), Urinetown (Ms. Pennywise). FARMERS ALLEY: It Should Been You (Judy), The Cake (Della). Zoe teaches/directs/choreographs at Washington University and St. Margaret of Scotland school.

Kari Ely (Clairee) celebrates 30 STAGES seasons. Favorites include: I DO, I DO, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, GYPSY and CRAZY FOR YOU. Most recent: Thelma in Wedding Band (Black Rep), and two World Premiere plays: THE GOOD SHIP ST. LOUIS (Upstream) and COMFORT (Actors' Studio). Next up: playing Big Momma opposite her real-life husband Peter Mayer in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (Tennessee Williams Festival).

Jilanne Marie Klaus (Truvy) has acted nationally and internationally on stage and screen for over three decades and is delighted to be joining STAGES St. Louis. After stints in New York and Los Angeles, she returned to the St. Louis stage last year as Ethel in Barefoot in the Park, which earned her a Theatre Critics’ Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Abigail Isom (Annelle) is thrilled to return to STAGES St. Louis, where she made her professional debut in 2006 as Tootie in Meet Me in St. Louis, alongside her parents. Recent credits include Equus (Jill Mason) and Doubt (Sister James) at The Fulton Theatre, as well as Windfall (Hannah Higley), directed by Jason Alexander at Bay Street Theatre.

Lari White (Standby) is ecstatic to be returning to STAGES this year. You may have seen her last year as Yvette in Clue. Other roles include Mairead in Lieutenant of Inishmore for which she won a St. Louis Theatre Circle award. Lari is also a multi-instrumentalist under the moniker Kiing Lair.

Lexy Witcher (Standby) is a Kansas-born, St. Louis-based performer, and she is thrilled to work with such an amazing cast, crew, and team! Select St. Louis credits: Wayward (First Run Theatre), Carol Kwiatkowski; A Midsummer Night’s Dream (St. Louis Shakespeare), Hippolyta; and Doubt: a parable (Prism Theatre), U/S Sister James. Lexy has also worked with Blue Gate Musicals and various live entertainment venues.

Meme Wolff (Standby) has performed in theatres across the USA and Canada and is thrilled to be working at STAGES again. Some favorite roles include Boston Marriage (Anna), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Martha) and The Wizard of Oz (Glinda/Auntie Em). Additional work includes Marconi Award winning commercial voice-overs, announcer duties for KSDK-TV and KETC-TV and hosting radio programs on KTRS and KLOU. Some in between jobs include sign language interpreter and dolphin trainer.

About STEEL MAGNOLIAS: Take a trip south to the town of Chinquapin, Louisiana and join the ladies at Truvy’s Salon in Steel Magnolias. Here anyone who’s anyone not only comes to get their hair cut and styled, but also leaves with free advice...whether asked for or not. Along with her eager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers a collection of clients with both style and gossip: M’Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the wisecracking and crotchety Ouiser, and the well-to-do Clairee. Together these touching, heartfelt, outspoken, and hilarious ladies forge friendships as strong as steel that help them through both the good times and the bad.

