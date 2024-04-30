Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Happy Tony Award nominations day, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 30

Nominations announced for The 2024 Tony Awards

Sunday, May 5

Sweeney Todd closes on Broadway

The 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards

2024 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 2024 Drama Desk Awards have just been announced by Kathleen Turner. Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at footage here of the new musical The Great Gatsby, which opened on Broadway last Thursday, April 25!

ILLINOISE, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Earn Nominations for 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

by Nicole Rosky

See who was nominated for Chita Rivera Awards! Check out the full list and learn more about the awards.. (more...)

Photos: MOTHER PLAY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Mother Play officially opened on Broadway on April 25 at the Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast and VIPs at the after party here!. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Sarah Brightman and Tim Draxl in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia

by Stephi Wild

An all new first look photo has been released of Sarah Brightman and Tim Draxl in Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment's production of Sunset Boulevard. Performances begin in Melbourne on 21 May.. (more...)

Melanie La Barrie Won't Stage Door at HADESTOWN Following 'Scary' Fan Interactions

by Joshua Wright

Melanie La Barrie, currently starring as Hermes in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown in London, has announced that she will temporarily cease stage dooring. This decision follows two recent unsettling incidents where she was approached aggressively by fans.. (more...)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Eyes New York Run

by Stephi Wild

The new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which just recently extended its West End run by a further seven weeks at the Criterion Theatre, may have its sights set on a New York City run next.. (more...)

LIVE AID Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY Will Transfer to Toronto; Is Broadway Next?

by Stephi Wild

Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical that recently concluded its production in London at the Old Vic, will head to Toronto next! Could it have its sights set on Broadway?. (more...)

Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Takes Final Broadway Bow

by Stephi Wild

Last night, April 28, the Tony-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo played its final Broadway performance at the Booth Theatre. Check out a video of the cast taking their final bows!. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway is now on sale for performances through Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Imperial Theatre. Get a first look at footage of the production!

Video: First Look at MUFASA: THE LION KING, Featuring Music From Lin-Manuel Miranda

by Stephi Wild

An all new film in Disney's The Lion King series is coming this December! 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will feature new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also serves as producer alongside Mark Mancina. Watch an all new trailer in the video here!. (more...)

Sheldon Harnick

During his iconic career working on Broadway and spanning more than seventy years, Sheldon Harnick wrote many of Broadway’s greatest critically-acclaimed and timeless hit shows.

His prodigious work earned him numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, 4 Tony’s and a Grammy. Sheldon, together with his longtime collaborator Jerry Bock, created some of the most important and influential pieces of theater in the world including but not limited to; Fiorello! (1959): Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award; Tenderloin (1960); She Loves Me (1963): Grammy Award; Fiddler on the Roof" (1964) Tony Award; The Apple Tree (1966) and The Rothschilds (1970). Other collaborations include A Christmas Carol with Michel Legrand (1981); Rex with Richard Rodgers (1976); A Wonderful Life with Joe Raposo (1986) and The Phantom Tollbooth with Arnold Black (1995). For Dragons and Malpractice Makes Perfect, he provided book lyrics and music, He has written songs for the films The Heartbreak Kid (1972) and Blame It On Rio (1984) both with music by Cy Coleman; and Aaron's Magic Village (1995) with Michel Legrand.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Edward Kleban

Jill Clayburgh

Tam Mutu

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

" Even if you’re little, you can do a lot

You mustn’t let a little thing like little stop you." - Matilda the Musical

Play Broadway Games