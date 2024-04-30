Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2024

Happy Tony nominations day, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Photos: MOTHER PLAY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Mother Play officially opened on Broadway on April 25 at the Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast and VIPs at the after party here!. (more...)
Photo: First Look at Sarah Brightman and Tim Draxl in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia
by Stephi Wild
An all new first look photo has been released of Sarah Brightman and Tim Draxl in Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment's production of Sunset Boulevard. Performances begin in Melbourne on 21 May.. (more...)
Melanie La Barrie Won't Stage Door at HADESTOWN Following 'Scary' Fan Interactions
by Joshua Wright
Melanie La Barrie, currently starring as Hermes in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown in London, has announced that she will temporarily cease stage dooring. This decision follows two recent unsettling incidents where she was approached aggressively by fans.. (more...)
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Eyes New York Run
by Stephi Wild
The new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), which just recently extended its West End run by a further seven weeks at the Criterion Theatre, may have its sights set on a New York City run next.. (more...)
LIVE AID Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY Will Transfer to Toronto; Is Broadway Next?
by Stephi Wild
Just For One Day, the Live Aid musical that recently concluded its production in London at the Old Vic, will head to Toronto next! Could it have its sights set on Broadway?. (more...)
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Takes Final Broadway Bow
by Stephi Wild
Last night, April 28, the Tony-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo played its final Broadway performance at the Booth Theatre. Check out a video of the cast taking their final bows!. (more...)
Video: Get a First Look at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway is now on sale for performances through Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Imperial Theatre. Get a first look at footage of the production!
Video: First Look at MUFASA: THE LION KING, Featuring Music From Lin-Manuel Miranda
by Stephi Wild
An all new film in Disney's The Lion King series is coming this December! 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will feature new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also serves as producer alongside Mark Mancina. Watch an all new trailer in the video here!. (more...)
Sheldon Harnick
During his iconic career working on Broadway and spanning more than seventy years, Sheldon Harnick wrote many of Broadway’s greatest critically-acclaimed and timeless hit shows.
His prodigious work earned him numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, 4 Tony’s and a Grammy. Sheldon, together with his longtime collaborator Jerry Bock, created some of the most important and influential pieces of theater in the world including but not limited to; Fiorello! (1959): Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award; Tenderloin (1960); She Loves Me (1963): Grammy Award; Fiddler on the Roof" (1964) Tony Award; The Apple Tree (1966) and The Rothschilds (1970). Other collaborations include A Christmas Carol with Michel Legrand (1981); Rex with Richard Rodgers (1976); A Wonderful Life with Joe Raposo (1986) and The Phantom Tollbooth with Arnold Black (1995). For Dragons and Malpractice Makes Perfect, he provided book lyrics and music, He has written songs for the films The Heartbreak Kid (1972) and Blame It On Rio (1984) both with music by Cy Coleman; and Aaron's Magic Village (1995) with Michel Legrand.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Edward Kleban
Jill Clayburgh
Tam Mutu
