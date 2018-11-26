CHICAGO
Buy One Ticket to See CHICAGO on Broadway, Get a Second for Just $22

Nov. 26, 2018  

Buy one orchestra/front mess ticket (reg. $89) to see CHICAGO on Broadway and get the second for just $22. That's only $111 for two tickets!

This sensational tale of sin, corruption and all that Jazz has everything that makes Broadway great: knockout dancing, a ripped-from-the-headlines story about fame and scandal and one show-stopping song after another. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with Six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. And now, CHICAGO is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history!

VALID FOR MATINEE PERFORMANCES JANUARY 12 THROUGH MARCH 10, 2019 ONLY!

CODE: CHBWW22

Select Saturday & Sunday Matinees Only!*:
Discount Tickets $55.50 each
(reg. $89 select Side Orch/Front Mezz Center C-E)

*Blackout dates and other Holiday Pricing may apply. Not valid 01/20/19, 02/16/19, 02/17/19, 02/23/19. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

There is a 24 ticket limit per order.

