BWW's On This Day - October 19, 2018

Oct. 19, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
opening 10/19/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/20/18

The Ferryman
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/21/18

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/22/18

India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/23/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/24/18

Lewiston & Clarkston
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

Ear for Eye
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

The Niceties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/25/18

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/28/18

Days of Rage
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18

Good Grief
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/30/18

Torch Song
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/1/18

The Rivals
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 11/1/18

Hadestown
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/2/18

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/4/18

Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18

The Importance of Being Earnest
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/20/18

The Glass Menagerie
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

The Evolution of Mann
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/21/18

Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/27/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

The True
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/28/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/30/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

The Jungle
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

My Parsifal Conductor
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

On Beckett
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Midnight at the Never Get
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

The Winning Side
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

COMING UP:

Monday October 22, 2018:
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Return
Tuesday October 23, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
Tuesday October 23, 2018:
Miranda Releases Book of Good Morning and Goodnight Tweets
Wednesday October 24, 2018:
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center
Wednesday October 24, 2018:
Radnor, Hilty & Iglehart Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OR HORRORS at Kennedy Center
Thursday October 25, 2018:
Jack O'Brien Will Direct Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM Off-Broadway This Fall

