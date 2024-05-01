Photos: Kevin Winebold's KEVIN ON THE KEYS Celebrates Hollywood At The Green Room 42

On April 25, The Green Room 42 presented Kevin Winebold’s “Kevin on the Keys Celebrates Hollywood” at 7pm. See photos from the evening below.

The show opened with Winebold, donning a gold sequined tuxedo, tap dancing to “Hooray for Hollywood.” He then sat down at the piano and performed a medley from Mary Poppins. Next, three special guests took to the stage with Kevin on the Keys.

Michael Judson Berry, famously known for his Schitt’s Creek parody “QuaranTea Time,” sang “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” from Shall We Dance, and “The Man That Got Away” from A Star Is Born. Albert Guerzon performed Steven Sondheim’s “What Can You Lose” from Dick Tracy, and “Don’t Give Up On Me” from Five Feet Apart. Kimberly Marable, who recently finished a run of Velma in Chicago, performed “I Have Nothing” from The Bodyguard, and the title song from Goldfinger.

The show concluded with Winebold playing a John Williams medley, including the iconic themes from E.T., Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jaws, Star Wars, and Superman.

ASL interpretation was provided by Flamingo Interpreting.

Photo Credit: Blaine Pennington



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold



Michael Judson Berry and Kevin Winebold with John R. Colon (Flamingo Interpreting)



Michael Judson Berry and Kevin Winebold



Michael Judson Berry with John R. Colon (Flamingo Interpreting)



Michael Judson Berry



Michael Judson Berry and Kevin Winebold



Michael Judson Berry and Kevin Winebold



Michael Judson Berry



Michael Judson Berry



Michael Judson Berry and Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold with Hailey Sweeney (Flamingo Interpreting)



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold with Hailey Sweeney (Flamingo Interpreting)



Albert Guerzon



Albert Guerzon and Kevin Winebold



Albert Guerzon with Hailey Sweeney (Flamingo Interpreting)



Albert Guerzon



Albert Guerzon



Albert Guerzon and Kevin Winebold



Kimberly Marable and Kevin Winebold



Kimberly Marable



Kimberly Marable with John R. Colon (Flamingo Interpreting)



Kimberly Marable and Kevin Winebold



Kimberly Marable



Kevin Winebold with Hailey Sweeney (Flamingo Interpreting)



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold



Kevin Winebold