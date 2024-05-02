Find Out Who's Receiving 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre and Special Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that the honorees for the 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre are five outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry - Wendall K. Harrington, Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack, Judith O. Rubin, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Friedman Health Center. In addition, Special Tony Awards will be presented to Alex Edelman, Abe Jacob and Nikiya Mathis.

2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

“It is a pleasure to present the 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to these five unsung heroes doing invaluable work behind the scenes in the theater community,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “Wendall K. Harrington’s projection design masterpieces; Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack’s unwavering dedication to promoting artists and advancing equity, diversity, inclusion, and access in the theater; Judith O. Rubin’s passionate advocacy for culture; the Dramatists Guild Foundation’s life-changing support to theater writers; and the Friedman Health Center’s commitment to the wellness of the community have been pivotal to the success of countless productions and we are thrilled they are getting the recognition they deserve with this special honor.”

Wendall K. Harrington’s career has embraced many diverse disciplines including theater, publishing and multi-image/video design and production and academia. As a designer of scenic projections for the stage, her work has been seen on Broadway including Paradise Square, Annie, All the Way, Driving Miss Daisy, Grey Gardens, In My Life, The Good Body, Drowning Crow, They’re Playing Our Song, The Elephant Man, among others. In 1993, Ms. Harrington designed the projections for the award-winning THE WHO’S TOMMY on Broadway, which toured the U.S. in 1994, and has had productions in Toronto, London and Frankfurt, Germany.

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, arts leader and visionary, is Vice President for Cultural Affairs at ASU and Executive Director of ASU Gammage, leads artistic and administrative responsibilities for ASU Gammage and other venues. She co-leads ASU's Advisory Council on African American Affairs, serves on The Broadway League's Board of Governors as Vice Chair of the Road, has participated in the American Theatre Wing video panels, and is Arizona's only Tony voter. Additionally, Colleen serves on the Broadway Green Alliance, ATPAM/Broadway Diversity Initiative and Creative Connections with SDCF. She also serves on the Black Theatre United Summit and the 7G Committee.

In 2020, she served on multiple panels addressing human rights, justice, diversity, equity and inclusion and the future of Broadway; including interviews with Tony Awards director Kenny Leon related to the pandemic of racism; and participated in the TheaterMakers Summit on getting Broadway touring productions back on the road. Colleen has been the recipient of numerous awards including the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from The Broadway League, 2023 The Broadway League Leadership Award for COVID Service Award, among others.

Judith O. Rubin has been deeply involved in various cultural arts organizations for decades. She served as chair on the Playwrights Horizons, served on the National Council on the Arts, and the New York State Council on the Arts. She’s also been a member of several advisory commissions and boards, including the Tony Awards Administration Committee and the American Theatre Wing. Rubin is a trustee of Mount Sinai Health System and its School of Medicine, and has been involved in numerous other organizations such as the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation and Public Radio International. She was also a commissioner for protocol for the City of New York during the Dinkins administration. This June, Rubin will step down as board chair of Playwrights Horizons after a remarkable 32-year tenure.

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers and composers who create it. Founded in 1962 by Alan Jay Lerner, DGF (then “Dramatists Guild Fund”) was created with two goals in mind: To provide grants to theater writers and to support theaters producing original works by American playwrights. Now, DGF supports playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers through educational programs; awards, grants, and stipends; free space to create new works; and emergency aid to writers in need of immediate support.

Beginning with Gretchen Cryer’s Presidency in 2005, DGF began a period of growth to help more and more writers. In addition to Emergency Grants, one of the foundation’s most acclaimed programs, DGF Fellows, was developed by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Janet Neipris, and Susan Miller, and shepherded for the last decade by Michael Korie. The Fellows program includes more than 200 award-winning alumni and is one of the premier developmental programs for emerging dramatists in New York City. In 2012, DGF hired Executive Director Rachel Routh, who continued Cryer’s vision leading DGF to expand its programs in NYC, as well as nationwide with The Legacy Project documentary series and the Roe Green Visiting Voices, which has now reached writers in all 50 States. In 2015, DGF opened The Music Hall, made possible by a gift of Carol Hall, as a free space for dramatists to write, rehearse, and present new work. 2015 also marked the beginning Andrew Lippa’s tenure as DGF’s Board president. Since then, Lippa, Routh, and the entire Board and staff have grown DGF’s impact, including opening more free writing spaces in Midtown Manhattan – The Music Hall, Composers Corner, and Writers Den. These spaces continue to be free to writers through the support of Hall’s husband, Leonard Majzlin, and their children Susannah and Daniel. With the help of the theater community, including extraordinary support from C. Graham Berwind III, DGF was able to distribute more than $3.5 million in immediate financial relief to theater writers throughout the theatrical shutdown during the pandemic. Since that time, DGF has expanded grant opportunities to include Housing Assistance, Bridge Grants, and Natural Disaster Grants. The Foundation also launched new programs, including Catalyst Fellows, National Fellows, and Community Partnerships. DGF fiscally sponsors and administers the Lucille Lortel Indigenous Theatermaker Award, the Hansberry-Lilly Fellowship, and the Legacy Playwrights Initiative Awards.

The DGF Board of Directors includes Andrew Lippa (President), Kevin Hager (Vice President), Susan Laubach (Treasurer), Michael Gordon (Secretary), Gretchen Cryer (President Emeritus), C. Graham Berwind III, Elizabeth Dewberry, Gary DiCenzo, Louis Evins, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer, Roe Green, David Henry Hwang, James Ijames, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Donald J. Loftus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbara Olcott, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Peter Ratray, and Doug Wright.

The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts is the medical care provider for New York City’s entertainment community. Operated in partnership with The Entertainment Community Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors and conveniently located in Times Square, The Friedman Health Center is the only health center in NYC solely focused on the particular health care needs of those who work in performing arts and entertainment. It offers primary and specialty care, expedited referrals within the Mount Sinai Health System, extended hours and continuity of care for those who experience regular changes in health insurance coverage.

Although he had a passion for the theater and participated in many high school productions, Dr. Jason Kindt, Medical Director of The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, quickly realized that his enthusiasm for musical theater does not make up for his lack of pitch. So, he went to medical school. He graduated from Ursinus College in 1995 and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1999. He is board certified in Family Medicine and worked for the Reading Health System in Hamburg, PA, where he was voted “best family practice” five years in a row. However, he wanted to be closer to Broadway, so in 2013 he moved to New York City and worked in urgent care in Manhattan, leaving him plenty of opportunity to catch all the shows in town. Dr. Kindt is a theater person at heart, and so being the Medical Director of the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts since it opened in 2017 and providing care to this community is his dream job. He is a loving and devoted family physician who is dedicated to helping his patients thrive in every aspect of their lives. Dr. Kindt is a two-time Cullman Family Award winner, which honors Excellence in Patient Communication.

2024 Special Tony Awards

Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations who do not fall into any of the competitive categories.

“We are honored to present these three extraordinary individuals with Special Tony Awards,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “Alex Edelman had an exemplary debut in Just For Us, a show that was as moving as it was hilarious and spoke to the power of communication, identity and empathy at a time when it is needed more than ever. Abe Jacob is a true pioneer of theater sound design who created the modern approach to theatrical sound design and has contributed his unique and irreplaceable sound to each of his productions for decades. Nikiya Mathis has transformed the approach to hair and wig design and hair maintenance in our theaters and her incredible work was rightly the centerpiece of this season’s incredible Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. We salute these esteemed members of our community as we award them with this special distinction.”

Alex Edelman had an exemplary debut in Just For Us and we are certain he will continue to craft a legacy of Broadway excellence. Abe Jacob is a true pioneer of theater sound design and has delivered sensational sound to each of his productions for decades. Nikiya Mathis’ admirable determination to transform the hair space within theater has been exceptional, recently making Broadway history with her work on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. We salute these esteemed members of our community as we award them with this special distinction,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League.

Alex Edelman, a comedian, actor, and writer, is a Time 100: Most Influential Person of 2024. He's known for his TV writing, solo shows, and love of black-and-white cookies. His Broadway debut with Just For Us in 2023 led to an HBO MAX release after sell-out runs Off-Broadway and worldwide. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award. Edelman appears in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film "Unfrosted" and is developing a movie with A24. His debut non-fiction offering, "I Don't Belong Here," was sold to Avid Reader. He's the creator and host of "Peer Group" for BBC Radio 4 and served as head writer and executive producer of "Saturday Night Seder," raising $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation.

The remarkable career of Abe Jacob has spanned over six decades. He started in Rock and Roll at McCune Sound in San Francisco and went on to create concert sound for such legendary artists as Jimi Hendrix; The Mamas and the Papas; Peter, Paul and Mary; and the historic rock celebration, The Monterey Pop Festival and then brought that rock sensibility to Broadway audiences with the original production of Hair. Abe’s remarkable achievements in theater sound design virtually brought the field into existence. His major Broadway, touring and world- wide production credits include: Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, The Who’s Tommy, Seesaw, Mack And Mabel, Rocky Horror Show, A Chorus Line, Chicago, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Act, Dancin’, Gilda Radner - Live From New York, Evita, Woman Of The Year, Cats, Beatlemania, Big Deal,Black And Blue, The Gershwins’ Fascinating Rhythm, Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles, and many more. At New York City Opera, his work there included productions of A Little Night Music, 110 In The Shade, Sweeney Todd and Candide. Abe’s extraordinary career was acknowledged by the United States Institute for Theatre Technology with its highest honor, the USITT Award in 2008. In 2022, he was inducted into The Theater Hall of Fame. Abe also teaches sound design master classes and has mentored several generations of talented sound designers, many of whom are Broadway’s top theatrical sound designers today.

Nikiya Mathis is a multi hyphenate hair/wig designer and a classically trained actress, who holds an MFA in Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. As an actress, she currently recurs on Season 3 of Powerbook 3: Raising Kanan on FX.

After years of hearing the complaints of her peers & experiencing her own hair-horror stories, in theater and on television sets, she became the change she wanted to see in the world. Her desire to help her friends who were suffering in spaces that were not caring for them, turned into a mission to provide support for actors and actresses who suffered from hair discrimination.

As a designer, Nikiya made Broadway history with her recent work on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, by Jocelyn Bioh. Other Broadway credits include: The Heart of Rock and Roll; Uncle Vanya (where she designed the wigs specifically for Anika Noni Rose); Once Upon A One More Time; Death of A Salesman; Top Dog/Underdog and Chicken & Biscuits. On Broadway, she is currently designing Home at Roundabout Theater. Her off Broadway credits include Jordans and A Raisin in the Sun at The Public Theatre, Nollywood Dreams at MCC, Primary Trust at Roundabout Theatre, The Cotillion at the Movement Theatre Co, Crowndation at National Black Theater, This Land Was Made at Vineyard Theatre, Stew at Soho Rep/Page 73, and more. Off Broadway, she is currently designing the reimagining of Cats: the Jellicle Ball at the Perelman Center.

Nikiya is the recipient of the Kathy A Perkins Behind the Curtain Award from Black Women on Broadway, an Obie Award, a Henry Hewes Award, 2 Broadway Black Awards, and a Drama Desk nomination.

She also teaches hair/wig master classes to acting and design students at top universities including NYU Tisch Grad Acting and Grad Design, Yale, and Princeton.

