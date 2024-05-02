Meryl Streep to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or At Cannes Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Variety, actress Meryl Streep will be receiving the Honorary Palme d’Or award at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

In a joint statement, the Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Frémaux said, “We all have something in us of Meryl Streep! We all have something in us of Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada, and Mamma Mia! Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema."

Commenting on the award, Streep highlighted the importance of the Cannes for artists and filmmakers, saying “I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May."

Streep has starred in numerous films throughout her career and has the distinction of being the most nominated person in the acting categories at the Academy Awards. Some of her musical roles include Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns. She will also be appearing in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, reprising her Season 3 role.

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual festival taking place in France, which showcases new films of all genres. In its 77th year, the upcoming festival will be on May 14 and 15. Barbie's Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president this year. Other recipients of the Honorary Palme d’Or include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster. George Lucas and Studio Ghibli will also receive the award this year.

