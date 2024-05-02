Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons to Reunite in Comedy Film ENCORE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Variety, Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons will be starring together in a comedy from Simon Curtis, the director of My Week With Marilyn and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The pair have worked together previously, both onscreen in the 1990 drama Reversal of Fortune (Irons took home an Oscar for his performance), and on stage in the Broadway production of Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing.

The forthcoming comedy will center on Nigel (Irons) and Marie (Close), playing former Broadway veterans who are now living in a retirement community. When they discover the hidden talents of their fellow residents, they decide to put on a show, starring Nigel and produced by Marie. Other cast members include Henry Winkler and Don Johnson.

The script is written by Robert Nelson Jacobs, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for the 2000 film Chocolat.

In a statement, Curtis expressed his admiration for the project saying, “I loved Robert’s touching and hilarious script from the moment I read it and it has been thrilling to see some of the greatest actors in the world respond in the same way. I look forward to continuing to build a dream cast so audiences can imagine a group of their favorite actors living out their golden years under the same roof.”

Close and Irons have both appeared in numerous projects across the stage and screen. Close was recently seen in the Apple TV+ series The New Look, playing Carmel Snow. Later this month, Irons will appear at The Hollywood Bowl in a concert celebrating 30 years of The Lion King.

