2024 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions

"This production of Cabaret has been the journey of a lifetime. It means a huge amount that the show has been recognized across so many aspects of the production, and personally, to be considered alongside the immense talent in this category is a wonder. Diving into the miraculous world of Kander, Ebb and Masteroff nightly is the stuff of dreams. To do it with the brilliant Rebecca Frecknall at the helm, alongside Gayle, Ato, Bebe, Steven and our incandescent cast and formidable crew is beyond those wildest dreams. Thank you for embracing us and this production."

Shana Carroll, Water For Elephants

Best Choreography

“Words cannot express how grateful and humbled and thrilled I am… still reeling! So excited for our entire company and its 7 (!) nominations. Working on this project has been absolutely life-changing; I am positively overflowing with love and gratitude for our brilliant band of storytellers, on and off stage. I’m particularly proud to share this honour with my wonderful co-choreographer Jesse Robb!”

Jennifer Costello & Peter Schneider, Water for Elephants

Best Musical

“It is an honor for Water for Elephants to be nominated in this incredibly diverse and rich season. We thank our amazing cast, company and the entire creative team for their passionate and inspired collaboration.”

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Appropriate

Best Revival of a Play

“This is wild.”

Jessica Stone, Water For Elephants

Best Director of a Musical

“I’m most excited about our Best Musical nomination because that one belongs to everyone. Every performer, designer, choreographer, writer, producer, crew member, stage manager, our marketing team - everyone. It takes an army to make a musical and we have an extraordinary one. I’m so proud of us all.”

Scott Brown and Anthoony King, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Best Revival of a Musical

"We didn't wake up this morning planning to eat dreams, but we're eating them now. This show was the very definition of a group effort, and today that group -- Alex Timbers, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and a murderer's row of incredible musicians, artists, designers and producers -- is gonna knock off work early and have a biscuit."

Justine Levine, The Outsiders

Best Book of Musical, Best Original Score & Best Orchestrations

“I’m truly speechless. This show has been such a huge part of my life for the past 8 years. I’ve made dear friends, found chosen family and I’m so excited we get to celebrate each other in this way. So proud and grateful for the whole Outsiders company and everyone on my teams who put their soul into this!”

Jonathan Clay, The Outsiders

Best Original Score & Best Orchestrations

“I am beyond words. To get to share in this moment with my best friend and songwriting partner from the age of 15 is something truly special. To say that we’re honored would be an understatement. I’m so incredibly proud of our team, and so thankful to everyone who believes in this musical. Stay Gold.”

Zach Chance, The Outsiders

Best Original Score & Best Orchestrations

“I'm currently overwhelmed, humbled, and honored. It's been an almost 9-year journey, and I couldn't be more proud of the entire Outsiders team.”

Matt Hinkley, The Outsiders

Best Orchestrations

"My unofficial reaction is that I'm literally alone in my house just wandering around and yelling. My official reaction is that working with Justin, Jonathan and Zach these past nearly-seven years has very honestly been one of the most wonderful and rewarding experiences of my life; with Danya, Adam, and the rest of the team, it's been done with such enjoyment, love, trust, and respect. The fact that it's translating to the wider world is simply beyond words."

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Best Direction of a Musical

“It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible season on Broadway, and direct (or co-direct) three musicals that were all so beautiful in their own ways. I’ve been so inspired by the wonderful actors and collaborators I’ve worked with on Days of Wine and Roses, The Notebook and Hell’s Kitchen and am happy to see so many of them recognized. I’m proud to be nominated alongside so many of my talented colleagues and to celebrate an artform I love so much.”

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

"I was at my bagel shop waiting for my order, and I was going to wait, but I thought ‘Why don’t I just look at the YouTube video and see.’ It’s wonderful! I’m thrilled, I’m thrilled that this play, which was such a collective labor of love, was recognized in so many different capacities, and I’m kind of shocked and pleased to be nominated myself. Right now I’m walking around my neighborhood, there are so many flowers blooming. We’re doing the play tonight, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate."

Jocelyn Bioh, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Play

"I was watching—I watch every year. I cry every time. Oh my God, I’ve been a fan. I was hopeful, but this is bigger and crazier than I can imagine. It’s a culmination of everything, hundreds of people facilitated, that thousands of people came to see. It’s representative of the cast, crew, design team, and everyone. I’ve already started sipping champagne. I’m spending with my family, so I’m excited to enjoy this time together."

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Best Performance by and Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

“I am so honored to be nominated amongst such wonderful talent, including my dear friend Sarah. Creating Phyllis alongside the incomparable Paula Vogel and bringing this new play to life each night is thrilling. Nothing you see on stage would be possible without Tina’s vision, our incredible production team, the entire cast, and crew, and of course, the wonderful Jim and Celia. What a joy it is to share the stage with them every night and I am elated that their work has been recognized. I am grateful to the Broadway community for this esteemed nomination.”

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

“Today is so surreal. To be nominated alongside such talented artists is an honor and to see Stereophonic receive so much recognition — I am incredibly grateful. There was 10 years of work put into this show before I joined, and since then I’ve seen people work tirelessly and pour their whole selves into this story. I’m so lucky to get to do it again tonight. Thank you to the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. When we began working on the show, David Adjmi told me that Diana is just so happy to be in the studio working alongside her band and I share that feeling every night walking into the Golden Theatre.”

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Best Choreography

"We're deeply honored to be recognized alongside the extraordinary artists who are our fellow nominees. And we’re grateful that the creativity of our collaborators across so many departments is being celebrated this morning. That's perhaps what feels most special."

Bradley King, Water for Elephants

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“In a year absolutely filled with such incredible talent, I’m beyond humbled to have been nominated with David. Working on WATER FOR ELEPHANTS was an absolute dream come true, and I could not have asked for better collaborators to share the love! I’m also so thrilled to see so many of my friends and colleagues recognized for their exceptionally beautiful work this season! I can’t wait to party with everyone!”

Tom Scutt, Cabaret

Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Costume Design of a Musical

“I’m incredibly honoured and overwhelmed to be nominated for these Tony Awards. Cabaret is a rallying cry to artists in tough times and I am so privileged to have had this process standing side by side with this unparalleled creative team and company in 2024. My fiancé called me to tell me the news whilst I was working and now we are sitting in the sun.”

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

“I feel so lucky to be a part of this show and to be sharing this experience with every member of our incredible company. Maria’s dream for this production was to showcase the brilliance of Merrily, and the acknowledgement of 7 nominations this morning means so much to all of us. The Tony Awards were my gateway to theater as a kid, so to be included this year as a nominee is a surreal dream-come-true feeling, and it means even more to be sharing the joy and celebration with my Old Friends”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

“To be included in this extraordinary season of new plays all written by American writers is an absolute thrill. This has been one of the great collaborations of my life and I believe that is owed to Carole Rothman, Tina Landau, Paula Vogel and Jessica Lange whose combined body of wisdom is so powerful and so wise, it’s changed the way I think about making theater. I’m also deeply grateful that Jessica, Jim and I were all recognized since this play doesn’t function without one of the parts. I feel so lucky to be a part of this community.”

The Who’s Tommy producers

Best Revival of a Musical

"The Who’s TOMMY lead producers Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman said "We're so thrilled TOMMY was recognized for Best Revival of a Musical! Special thanks to Pete Townshend, Des McAnuff, Lorin Latarro, the 29-member cast led by Ali Louis Bourzgui, and the incredible music and design teams.”"

Adam Rapp, The Outsiders

Best Book

“I’m thrilled to receive this nomination. Helping to bring Susie Hinton’s beautiful novel to the stage has been a true honor. It’s been one of the greatest collaborations of my life."

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

"I was watching on my phone, and I found out in the middle of taking my dog out…my dog is very forgiving. This is the 5th time this has happened. The more chances you have to do what you do is amazing, and I realize how narrow of an opportunity it is, and I don’t take it for granted. The work I did with Kelli and working with Adam and Craig and everyone…it feels like a unique experience. I just had an almond croissant, so that’s how I’m celebrating."

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

“I am so grateful for this nomination and for the historic recognition of our entire show. As a kid from Long Island who took the train in to see Broadway shows from 7 years old this is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. To be nominated alongside my Stereophonic cast mates, Jim Parsons and my old friend Corey Stoll is just the cherry on top.”

Finn Ross, Back to the Future

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

"It’s a great honor to be nominated for a Tony Award alongside my dear friend Tim Hatley! After pouring my heart and soul into Back to the Future for over five years, seeing our collective efforts recognised this way is truly humbling. From the first glimpse of the model box to the electric energy of opening night on Broadway, working alongside Tim has been an absolute joy. His warmth and collaborative spirit have made every moment a pleasure, and I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity."

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Best Direction of a Play

"My agent called me and said, ‘I told you I was going to call you!’ And he did. It means so much, it means that we can honor people, and we can take plays that are 60 and 70 years old and have them relate to a present-day audience. I was moved and thankful, and I’m excited to go to rehearsal today for another Broadway show, Home. I am so happy for the entire team. I’m going to walk down to the river today and reach up to the sky and give God thanks."

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Direction of a Musical

“I am so honored to have been given the opportunity to bring MERRILY home to Broadway and absolutely thrilled for the entire company and my fellow creative team. I feel enormously lucky that Steve trusted me with this work and know he and George Furth would be so happy today. I first encountered MERRILY as an actor in 1992 in Leicester as Steve and George first revisited the show and have, now, had an almost 12-year journey with this show as a director. It’s been an immensely personal and profound experience. I can’t believe a girl from Hackney is a Tony nominee and that I have the great thrill to share this nomination with my sister, MERRILY producer Sonia Friedman. My only heartbreak is that I’m not holding hands with Steve and George right now.”

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Best Director of a Play

“I am wildly honored and humbled to be nominated alongside friends and colleagues I admire so profoundly. And it’s incredibly moving to see my collaborators acknowledged – Sarah, Corey, William, Branden, the entire Appropriate design team – I’m intensely grateful to make work with these remarkable human beings.”

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

“I am profoundly grateful to the Tony committee for today’s nomination and for their recognition of our work on this play. Reuniting with Sam and Amy has been a deeply meaningful experience and it is a privilege to give Ibsen’s powerful and timely play to a modern audience. The play and Stockman’s message - of the importance of valuing the Truth, of the sanctity of human life, of the myriad ways in which we are complicit and must hold ourselves accountable - speaks more urgently than perhaps ever and it is an honor to fight for those convictions on our stage.”

Amy Herzog, Mary Jane, An Enemy of the People

Best Play, Best Revival of a Play

“I'm thrilled to be nominated for two plays I care so deeply about -- An Enemy of the People and Mary Jane. I salute my extraordinary leading actors, Tony nominees Jeremy Strong and Rachel McAdams, for carrying the hell out of these plays eight times a week. I'm indebted to my wonderful directors, Sam Gold and Annie Kauffman, and the exquisite ensembles of both shows. In the new play category, I'm elated to be one of three women nominated -- my research doesn't go that far back, but it must be deeply uncommon if not unprecedented for women playwrights to constitute the majority of new play nominees -- congrats to Jocelyn and Paula! And congratulations to all my fellow nominees, especially my current and past collaborators and all the other writers I've known, admired, studied with, been in writers' groups with, etc. I love seeing my generation of writers recognized for the theater's highest honors this year. Thank you to the brave producers of both shows, American Theater Wing, Broadway League and indefatigable nominators!”

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

"Thank you to the Tony nominators for this tremendous honor. It has been an absolute privilege to be back on Broadway with the extraordinary company and creative team of PATRIOTS, and you honor us all in remembering us with this today. Thank you!"

Roger Bart, Back to the Future

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

“BACK TO THE FUTURE so beautifully highlights the concept of “found family” – the strangers you meet who become the people you can’t imagine living without. And I’m so grateful for each of the found family members I have gained through the joy of working on this show. They have collectively helped this time feel like one of the luckiest of my life, and being recognized by the Tony’s in this way makes this whole experience all the more meaningful.”

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“Receiving this Tony nomination is beyond words, shows like this are so very rare, and even more rare to find a beautiful family like the company of ILLINOISE. This is a dream come true and forever grateful.”

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

“I’m deeply grateful for this recognition. I love our show and everyone working on it with heart and soul.”

Steven Skybell, Cabaret

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

“I am so pleased to be part of the great Tony love that is being showered on Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Personally, I'm honored to be recognized in a role that gives humorous and heartfelt voice to a Jewish character at what was a very precarious time in history. Playing a Jewish role has never felt so important to me; and I’m so grateful for the recognition.”

Matthew Rego, Michael Rego, Hank Unger, The Araca Group, The Outsiders

Best Musical

“It has been an honor working with this group of talented, passionate, and singular artists, witnessing their determination as they endeavored to create a piece of theatre that was bold, poignant, and thrilling. Today, we are beyond grateful for the recognition that this entire team has received through their years of hard work, grit, and love. We celebrate them today and every day as we carry on the legacy of S.E. Hinton, bringing her iconic story to life on stage.”

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders and Here Lies Love

Best Sound Design of a Musical

"I am humbled and honored to be nominated with this wonderfully talented group of designers. I could not be more proud of my work this season and I am grateful to the members of the American Theater Wing and the Broadway League for the recognition."

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

“From the first table read of Appropriate, I was blown away by the incredible cast Lila Neugebauer assembled. I knew I was incredibly lucky to be in such a remarkable group. And I’m humbled to be recognized in my category along with this extraordinary group of actors.”

Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen

Best Musical

"This moment has been a dream of mine since the days my mother would take me to see Broadway shows as a child. This show is my mother’s dream realized and every day I think back to those moments and how she has given me the gift of experience theatre and art. I am deeply grateful for the continued accomplishments of Hell’s Kitchen and the full circle moment this experience has brought."

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

“My manager woke me up this morning to tell me I had been nominated! I wasn’t sure I heard her correctly and I could not be more honored. Coming back to Broadway after 40 some years to work on such a beautiful show was a dream come true. The icing on the cake is being nominated with my onstage wife, Maryann Plunkett and our book writer Bekah Brunstetter. Thank you to Michael Greif and Schele Williams for taking me on this journey, to Ingrid Michelson for the most beautiful score, and to my fellow Notebook cast, you’ve helped me fly!”

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

“Getting to do Josh Harmon’s beautiful play was the prize. Working with David Cromer and the most wonderful cast was the prize. To be occupying the very thin space between extremely late bloomer and posthumous is a most unexpected thrill.”

Derek McLane , Purlie Victorious

Best Scenic Design of a Play

“I was absolutely thrilled to learn of this nomination. Purlie Victorious was such a special experience. Working with director Kenny Leon and the other designers and the incredible cast was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Lynne Meadow, Ja Ja's African Hair Braiding, Prayer for the French Republic, Mary Jane

Best Play

“On behalf of all of us at Manhattan Theatre Club, I’m so proud that all three plays we produced on Broadway were Tony nominated. Each play was very different, but equally great: Jocelyn Bioh’s vibrant and compelling comic drama Jaja’s African Hair Braiding was set in a hair braiding salon in Harlem in 2019, Joshua Harmon’s resonant and powerful Prayer for the French Republic took place in Paris in the 1940s and 2016, and Amy Herzog’s heroic and moving Mary Jane follows a resilient single mother in present-day Queens. We’re so grateful to the brilliant playwrights who created these exceptional works and to all the talented artists who brought them to life on our stages (26 of whom made their Broadway debuts), and of course to the large and diverse audiences who gave us a season of standing ovations every single night.”

David Adjmi, Stereophonic

Best Play

Thank you to the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing for this extraordinary honor. I cannot stress enough how incredible it feels to be nominated alongside some of the best American playwrights working today. When I started work on Stereophonic eleven years ago, I didn’t think it would end up on Broadway; I didn’t know if it would even be produced. I made extraordinary demands on my cast, my director, my creative team, my composer, and pretty much everyone involved—and these people not only met the very high bar I set, but they also surpassed it.

Will, Daniel and I spent over a decade working on this play without knowing if it would ever see the light of day. So, to experience this trajectory is, quite frankly, completely shocking. We all worked so hard to try and make a piece with real integrity and zero compromises – and I believe that is what we did. To be recognized in this way is a validation not only of our work, but of the many artists working in the trenches and taking real risks to help build a vital theatre culture in this country.

Stereophonic is a play about the sacrifices artists make to do their work. I never dreamed these sacrifices would land me here. I am humbled beyond words. The play is also about a very fraught collaboration, but in making it with Daniel, Will, my incredible team, and this brilliant cast, I’ve experienced the deepest and most profound collaboration of my life.

Will Brill, Stereophonic Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

"It’s a beautiful day, it’s like I woke up and somebody gave me a big cake for breakfast! It’s such a joy. Every artist has some degree of imposter syndrome, and so you wrestle with whether or not you can ever see, objectively, whether you deserve the thing being given to you. But to have validated the love that I have and admiration I have for the people I’m working with is such a good feeling. It’s like it’s all of their birthday parties on the same day and everyone has shown up to give them flowers. I’m going to eat a BLT with avocado on it, I’m going to drink hibiscus and rose flavored Something & Nothing, I’m going to walk through the park. Sarah Pidgeon and I both graduated from Carnegie Melon, and they have their showcase in midtown, and we’re going to go and watch!"

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best Director of a Play

"David Adjmi told me he had an idea for a play in 2014. It was a really good idea. Would I direct it if he wrote it? We knew we were onto something but dared not imagine that ten years later we would be at The Golden. Well, we are. And we love it. So thrilled for our whole company that this labor of passion is enjoying this recognition."

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

“This is a dream. I can’t believe it. I’m grateful to all of the guardian angels who got me here. I’m honored to be included with actors that have inspired me”.

Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Best Orchestrations

"Wow, what a moment. I'm so honored and thrilled to be recognized in the orchestrations category alongside Will Butler. This play and these songs have meant so much to me over the years. And I'm so proud of this band and what they've accomplished. Building this with them has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my life."

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

I spent the morning with some of my best friends, we all gathered and had a Zabars breakfast spread and sat on the couch. I had an everything bagel with cream cheese, lox, their dill sauce! [This nomination] means everything, this has been a nine-year journey with this show for me. We are all so proud of the work we’ve created, the story, and the work we’ve created. We’re taking big swings, and to have a complicated queer woman at the center of the story is so important. It’s an honor for our show to be recognized this way. It came at a time in my life where in my spirit I didn’t need it anymore, but I wanted [to be nominated] course.

I have a copy of the Lempicka’s ‘Amazons’ in my apartment - it’s one of m favorites - but I think my favorite is La Belle Rafaella - it’s so much of a turning point for her artistically, but also personally, when she crosses that line from Rafaela being her muse to her lover. We’re just thrilled we get to represent queer women in this story, and people are responding to it the way they are.

I planned my day normally, I have a body work appointment - getting my body and my voice ready for the week - so today is just any other day, now that it’s going to be an incredibly busy week. I’m going to celebrate tonight at the show.

David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“What a thrilling honor to get to be nominated with Bradley. Congratulations to everyone on the WFE team, the most wonderful, warm, and collaborative community! I am so excited for all of the artists and shows nominated in this inspiring season on Broadway!”

Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants

Best Choreography

“I am completely bowled over and in a state of absolute elation. Sharing this with the genius Shana Carroll is the greatest honor and I am so grateful to Jessica Stone, our producers, my associate Paige Parkhill and the entire company of Water For Elephants! I am so thrilled for all of us—we poured so much love and thought into this show, a truly remarkable group of artists. Young Jesse Robb is floored.”

David Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Best Costume Design of a Musical

"I am so overjoyed and honored to be recognized in this way... Hearing my name called, I immediately burst into tears and then went to wake up my kids (We live on the West Coast). It is incredible to me to be able to have my name alongside these exceptional designers who I admire so much.... To have my work on Water for Elephants recognized in such a way is such a wild feeling... I never imagined in my wildest dreams as a young boy in Mexico that I’d get to experience something like this. This show has been such a phenomenal experience and I’m so grateful to have been part of a team of such exceptional artists who inspired me to bring my best work. Thank you TONY's for this! I am forever grateful."

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Stereophonic, An Enemy of the People

Best Scenic Design of a Play , Best Costume Design of a Play

"When you're making the model of a set for the first production of a play ever, you just want those pieces of cardboard and pins and paint and glue to serve the story as best as it can—it’s impossible to look beyond that. It was honor enough just to be allowed to be in the room with all these artists while we created JAJA, so for it to receive the love it has this week is a thrill, and a reflection not only of Jocelyn's beautiful play but of Whitney's amazing work assembling our company of brilliant actors and the designers who brought the world of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to life. It's a love letter to those women, and to New York, and it's humbling to be honored for that work."

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Play