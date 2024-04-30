2024 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions

Nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards were announced earlier today.
Tonys time is here at last! The nominations for the 77th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!
This year's nominees are checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how they got the news. Check back for live updates!
"I got [the news] the same way I’ve gotten it 8 times! I never want to watch it live, so I wait for Erica [Tuchman, manager] to call me! This one in particular is more special than ever. This has been a passion project for almost 22 years, and I feel like to see something through at all is quite remarkable to me, but to be recognized with Brian [d’Arcy James], my teammate, is rewarding."
“I’m so happy for Justin, Jackie, Timo and the entire Illinoise family. We love what’s happening at the St. James and I hope this recognition continues to bring more people to the theater."
"Thanks to the brilliance of Tina Landau’s direction, Mother Play with only three weeks of rehearsal has opened cold on Broadway with Tony nominations for the play and the actors. My colleagues gave me a tremendous gift and I am grateful. I am grateful to be in the category with these wonderful writers."
"I started by watching CBS, and then I hopped onto the stream! I am ecstatic, Merrily We Roll Along and Appropriate are such beautiful productions. To be a young black producer on Broadway, this is very special. I am going to pop champagne and congratulate the cast members and celebrate!"
"This is absolutely surreal and incredibly rewarding. It’s been a long road on this show, and I’m sitting in my apartment by my piano, thinking about all of the endless days I sat here. To be recognized in this season with so many collaborators, it’s so cool to get to be here now, and to be a part of this community that I always dreamed I’d be a part of. This cast is such an amazing sisterhood, we all love each other and are so proud of what we accomplished together."
"I'm completely awe-stunned by this news. Illinoise began as just a quiet whisper of an idea, and has grown over time through the faith and nourishment of the creative team surrounding it. I thank them for their unwavering trust in this vision. We are just so thrilled for this recognition and that we can continue to share this musical with audiences."
"I am completely honored to be in this category with these extraordinary women. Being on this Merrily ride has been the best experience of my artistic career thus far…and to get to do it with our beautiful company, and see my brilliant friends Dan and John, not to mention Maria and Jonathan Tunick also being recognized, is just, one for the books. I hope Steve, George and Hal are smiling somewhere."
"I was here in my apartment and I was Facetiming with my girlfriend in London who is stage managing my show Harry Clarke on the West End. I was just watching the phone like my life depended on it. I feel gratitude for the people in the building working together to tell the same story with so much energy, enthusiasm, passion, and determination. This show has developed a lot over the years, it has continued to grow and change and resonate in different ways with audiences. The way it is resonating in this moment in time, with hope, joy, a sense of where we’ve come from and how far we still have to go – things audiences seem very thirsty for and feel, and hopefully feel so inspired by and as they leave. To celebrate we’re recording the cast album today! I’m on my way there at this very moment."
"I usually watch every year, I was laying in bed watching with everyone else, with my husband. I’m still taking it in. To be recognized by my community is such honor. It was so unexpected, I got this call to do Spamalot at the Kennedy Center, I had no clue it would transfer. They called me, it was going to be a 10 performance show and turned into a Broadway run. It’s not a role I thought I’d play, because of the kind of women who usually play this part. To be able to bring my comedy and sensibility - it taught me a lesson, I really don’t know what’s coming. I’m so proud to represent my show in this way. It’s not just the work I’ve done, but the entire show and everyone behind it. I’m going to go get my outfit altered for Meet the Press this week - I did buy a dress - also for my birthday. I’m going to run errands and meet some friends in a bar – I still sort of can’t believe it. To say I’m a Tony nominee is just weird, so we’ll see how the day goes."
"I googled Tony nominations on my phone. It was 9am and I hadn’t heard anything. And I saw it was ongoing… I think the New York Times had it, and I saw it was Jesse announcing. And they got to my category, and as soon as they said my name my agent called me. It’s a very… it’s a symbol of the special feeling it’s been to work with this cast the whole time.. we’re all involved from the time the curtain goes up. It’s a symbol of the work we’ve done together so far. So I’m gonna do the show tonight… maybe with a little bit more pep in my step!"
"I'm back home in LA, so I was jolted awake early this morning by the BEST KIND OF EARTHQUAKE, the thrilling and humbling news that I'd been nominated for a Tony! Working with Ingrid on The Notebook has been such a true collaboration in every sense of the word; we built this together over the years, so I see this nomination as something the whole creative team gets to celebrate together as a family. I'm so grateful to be included in this bananas season of talent."
"I am absolutely stunned. This season is proof that Broadway is back and the renaissance is here. Thank you to the Tonys for listening to our stories and seeing our hearts. All my love to the other shows and nominees."
"It feels so surreal and deeply humbling. We’ve been working on this show with Shaina, and our director, Leigh Silverman, for a decade almost and to have this show recognized in an election year feels like an extraordinary feat. We’re in the middle of recording our cast album, and Jill and I are going to stop by the studio and raise a glass of giggle juice with our company."- Rachel Sussman
"I am just delighted over the moon for the team, we worked really hard on it. It’s very difficult to create an original musical with an original score, and we’ve been working on it for a very long time, so it’s humbling and it’s thrilling. We’ll do a toast of some kind in the theater before the show." -Jill Furman
"I woke up like a crazy person at 7:18 and said ‘I guess we’re doing this’ - I couldn’t figure out how to watch on the TV so I missed them say my name - but I finally caught it on YouTube. I closed my eyes and tried to listen - just hearing my name - I just blacked out. Thank gosh for YouTube. It’s such a surreal moment, after our last show of the week, Eden and I just hugged. The stage was clear, it was just me and Eden. I didn’t need to say anything, we understood each other. We did it. We put so many years into this show. No matter what happened, we did this. I have to sit still, I have to do the show tonight, in terms of celebrating. I have to hydrate, do the show, and see where the night takes me. I want to skip through the streets like Mary Tyler Moore."
"I can’t believe I’m on the phone talking about this show, Here Lies Love. We worked on this show for over twelve years. It was the first all-Filipino cast. First ever where the audience moved around during the show. It was groundbreaking and to be recognized is so sweet and so satisfying. And now I’m going to go track down my kids."
"I was on the train to my rehearsal with my dance company, my team called me - I was so excited - I thought I have to get off the train cus I’m being loud. I got off at some stop and thought - now I have to find my way back to the city. Shout out to all of the artists in the company - they are all brilliant - I was so honored to be part of the team and work with all of them. I’m originally from New York City, so to have the opportunity to put what I learned about the city through my upbringing and how it shaped me - on a Broadway stage to Alicia Keys’ music was a dream. It feels so special. I have to figure out how to celebrate. I’m going to be with my dance company because we’re in rehearsals, I’ve had it for over 15 years, so to celebrate with them that’s going to feel great."
"It feels wonderful, It feels so lovely to be so loved and supported. Getting texts from stage management, my cousin, for people to see the work and appreciated by the community. What an extraordinary ensemble - what a gift to work with that ensemble of actors. It’s been an extraordinary experience. Since day one, almost 10 years ago, and I learned the concept - I’ve lived that life, and made the demos, I’ve been in the room when someone does an amazing vocal, I’ve seen all those bits and pieces. And in this play, those moments are real. I haven’t thought about celebrating yet - I’m still answering texts! It’s been a party so far and I’m barely even dressed."
"I was having my coffee, I’m in Chicago working on Death Becomes Her, and I tuned in and there it was! I’M thrilled. Then people started texting me! It is always a delight to make it on the list, being publicly acknowledged for the work, and I share that with my design team and all the makers that contributed to Suffs, as well as the cast. It’s great to celebrate what we did with a nomination"
"I’m sitting in Shakespeare’s Garden, taking pictures of the peonies about to pop open, because it was easier to deal with the suspense here, and then my phone starting dinging! It’s great, it’s been an 8-year journey. We’ve all been at this for a long time. I feel like our Best Musical nomination, this is one of those cases where it is for a great big group of people. Everybody the audience sees and that they don’t see, all focused on making this crazy hard show happen every night. It’s a real big swing, I think. It’s very gratifying. I hadn’t allowed myself to think about today. It was exciting to get it open in March, then I wanted to keep facing forward. But it’s very nice to celebrate with my colleagues and friends at the Imperial Theatre."
"Thank you American Theatre Wing for this honor! I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside these talented women whom I love and admire. Most of all I am so proud of our entire Hell's Kitchen family and am endlessly grateful we get to tell this story together every night. Congratulations to everyone!!"
"Beautifully surreal to find out about 2 Tony nominations while boarding a plane!! I’ll celebrate with some airplane food. I’m thrilled. More celebrations on landing!! I’ll lift a glass to everyone!!"
"This team is the best team, and I could not be more thrilled to be nominated alongside so many of my dear, dear friends. It's gonna be one hell of a party at the Tonys."
"I am overjoyed to be nominated, which is to me an acknowledgment of my work and the work of ALL of the nominees. After 40 years of working in theater, it feels GOOD!”
"It is a tremendous honor to be nominated in this great season, and I send heart-felt congratulations to all my fellow Tony nominees. I’m immensely grateful and proud to share this with Adam Blackstone, and it’s been one of the greatest thrills of my life to collaborate with Alicia Keys on her incredible music. I also want to congratulate the entire brilliant company of Hell’s Kitchen whose artistry inspired my work every step of the way."
"It’s been an honor to work on Illinoise and help Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury shepherd Sufjan Steven’s wonderful songs from album to stage. I am indebted to music director Nathan Koci, sound designer Garth MacAleavey and the stellar Illinoise band, who make the score come alive in the most beautiful, heartfelt way night after night. This recognition is as much theirs as mine. I’m excited for audiences to hear them over the coming months."
"To be recognized among this incredible group of artists is a gift and an incredible honor and beyond my wildest dreams. That so many of my fellow Outsiders collaborators have also been recognized for their work across disciplines really affirms the power of deep collaboration. And thank you to Susie Hinton, who at 15 years old wrote the novel The Outsiders, an unflinching, raw, real portrait of what it actually feels like to be a teenager growing up in the great class divide chasm of America--it's a story for everyone that can help us all hold one another close through the hardest of times. It's an honor to be able to share this story with a new generation of theatergoers."
"Weirdly, it was easy because it is actually a costume designer's dream to do gorgeous 20s dresses that are meant to be show stopping. It doesn’t get better. In terms of drawing - it was a dream. I have the most incredible team - nothing happens in a vacuum. Truly, it takes a village. Coming out of the pandemic and getting to do this beautiful, big show, it was a joy. I am forcing my kids to go out and spend the day with me to celebrate. I get those kind of days on my birthday and Mother's Day - so it’ll be a museum and a restaurant."
I am completely overwhelmed and beyond proud of this show and of the work that all the humans who have touched it have done to bring this story to life. Obviously I have to single out Shaina Taub - I cannot say enough things about how much I love and respect Shaina. And how grateful I am to her and Leigh for trusting me with Ida. Playing Ida B. Wells is a humbling experience and an honor. I also have to thank the incredible team of family and friends, my husband most of all, who have rallied around me and held me up while I juggled being a good mom to my daughter and being the artist I aspire to be. “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” - Ida B. Wells, The Light of Truth: Writings of an Anti-Lynching Crusader"
“I am so wildly proud to be nominated inside of Rebecca’s incredible vision. It’s been the honor of my career, so far, to play Sally. I’m over the moon for the love and support The Broadway League and The American Theater Wing has shown our production and I can’t wait to get back on stage tonight.”
“Words cannot express how grateful and humbled and thrilled I am… still reeling! So excited for our entire company and its 7 (!) nominations. Working on this project has been absolutely life-changing; I am positively overflowing with love and gratitude for our brilliant band of storytellers, on and off stage. I’m particularly proud to share this honour with my wonderful co-choreographer Jesse Robb!”
“It is an honor for Water for Elephants to be nominated in this incredibly diverse and rich season. We thank our amazing cast, company and the entire creative team for their passionate and inspired collaboration.”
“This is wild.”
“I’m most excited about our Best Musical nomination because that one belongs to everyone. Every performer, designer, choreographer, writer, producer, crew member, stage manager, our marketing team - everyone. It takes an army to make a musical and we have an extraordinary one. I’m so proud of us all.”
"We didn't wake up this morning planning to eat dreams, but we're eating them now. This show was the very definition of a group effort, and today that group -- Alex Timbers, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and a murderer's row of incredible musicians, artists, designers and producers -- is gonna knock off work early and have a biscuit."
“I’m truly speechless. This show has been such a huge part of my life for the past 8 years. I’ve made dear friends, found chosen family and I’m so excited we get to celebrate each other in this way. So proud and grateful for the whole Outsiders company and everyone on my teams who put their soul into this!”
“I am beyond words. To get to share in this moment with my best friend and songwriting partner from the age of 15 is something truly special. To say that we’re honored would be an understatement. I’m so incredibly proud of our team, and so thankful to everyone who believes in this musical. Stay Gold.”
“I'm currently overwhelmed, humbled, and honored. It's been an almost 9-year journey, and I couldn't be more proud of the entire Outsiders team.”
"My unofficial reaction is that I'm literally alone in my house just wandering around and yelling. My official reaction is that working with Justin, Jonathan and Zach these past nearly-seven years has very honestly been one of the most wonderful and rewarding experiences of my life; with Danya, Adam, and the rest of the team, it's been done with such enjoyment, love, trust, and respect. The fact that it's translating to the wider world is simply beyond words."
“It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible season on Broadway, and direct (or co-direct) three musicals that were all so beautiful in their own ways. I’ve been so inspired by the wonderful actors and collaborators I’ve worked with on Days of Wine and Roses, The Notebook and Hell’s Kitchen and am happy to see so many of them recognized. I’m proud to be nominated alongside so many of my talented colleagues and to celebrate an artform I love so much.”
"I was at my bagel shop waiting for my order, and I was going to wait, but I thought ‘Why don’t I just look at the YouTube video and see.’ It’s wonderful! I’m thrilled, I’m thrilled that this play, which was such a collective labor of love, was recognized in so many different capacities, and I’m kind of shocked and pleased to be nominated myself. Right now I’m walking around my neighborhood, there are so many flowers blooming. We’re doing the play tonight, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate."
"I was watching—I watch every year. I cry every time. Oh my God, I’ve been a fan. I was hopeful, but this is bigger and crazier than I can imagine. It’s a culmination of everything, hundreds of people facilitated, that thousands of people came to see. It’s representative of the cast, crew, design team, and everyone. I’ve already started sipping champagne. I’m spending with my family, so I’m excited to enjoy this time together."
“I am so honored to be nominated amongst such wonderful talent, including my dear friend Sarah. Creating Phyllis alongside the incomparable Paula Vogel and bringing this new play to life each night is thrilling. Nothing you see on stage would be possible without Tina’s vision, our incredible production team, the entire cast, and crew, and of course, the wonderful Jim and Celia. What a joy it is to share the stage with them every night and I am elated that their work has been recognized. I am grateful to the Broadway community for this esteemed nomination.”
“Today is so surreal. To be nominated alongside such talented artists is an honor and to see Stereophonic receive so much recognition — I am incredibly grateful. There was 10 years of work put into this show before I joined, and since then I’ve seen people work tirelessly and pour their whole selves into this story. I’m so lucky to get to do it again tonight. Thank you to the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. When we began working on the show, David Adjmi told me that Diana is just so happy to be in the studio working alongside her band and I share that feeling every night walking into the Golden Theatre.”
"We're deeply honored to be recognized alongside the extraordinary artists who are our fellow nominees. And we’re grateful that the creativity of our collaborators across so many departments is being celebrated this morning. That's perhaps what feels most special."
“In a year absolutely filled with such incredible talent, I’m beyond humbled to have been nominated with David. Working on WATER FOR ELEPHANTS was an absolute dream come true, and I could not have asked for better collaborators to share the love! I’m also so thrilled to see so many of my friends and colleagues recognized for their exceptionally beautiful work this season! I can’t wait to party with everyone!”
“I’m incredibly honoured and overwhelmed to be nominated for these Tony Awards. Cabaret is a rallying cry to artists in tough times and I am so privileged to have had this process standing side by side with this unparalleled creative team and company in 2024. My fiancé called me to tell me the news whilst I was working and now we are sitting in the sun.”
“I feel so lucky to be a part of this show and to be sharing this experience with every member of our incredible company. Maria’s dream for this production was to showcase the brilliance of Merrily, and the acknowledgement of 7 nominations this morning means so much to all of us. The Tony Awards were my gateway to theater as a kid, so to be included this year as a nominee is a surreal dream-come-true feeling, and it means even more to be sharing the joy and celebration with my Old Friends”
“To be included in this extraordinary season of new plays all written by American writers is an absolute thrill. This has been one of the great collaborations of my life and I believe that is owed to Carole Rothman, Tina Landau, Paula Vogel and Jessica Lange whose combined body of wisdom is so powerful and so wise, it’s changed the way I think about making theater. I’m also deeply grateful that Jessica, Jim and I were all recognized since this play doesn’t function without one of the parts. I feel so lucky to be a part of this community.”
"The Who’s TOMMY lead producers Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman said "We're so thrilled TOMMY was recognized for Best Revival of a Musical! Special thanks to Pete Townshend, Des McAnuff, Lorin Latarro, the 29-member cast led by Ali Louis Bourzgui, and the incredible music and design teams.”"
“I’m thrilled to receive this nomination. Helping to bring Susie Hinton’s beautiful novel to the stage has been a true honor. It’s been one of the greatest collaborations of my life."
"I was watching on my phone, and I found out in the middle of taking my dog out…my dog is very forgiving. This is the 5th time this has happened. The more chances you have to do what you do is amazing, and I realize how narrow of an opportunity it is, and I don’t take it for granted. The work I did with Kelli and working with Adam and Craig and everyone…it feels like a unique experience. I just had an almond croissant, so that’s how I’m celebrating."
“I am so grateful for this nomination and for the historic recognition of our entire show. As a kid from Long Island who took the train in to see Broadway shows from 7 years old this is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. To be nominated alongside my Stereophonic cast mates, Jim Parsons and my old friend Corey Stoll is just the cherry on top.”
"It’s a great honor to be nominated for a Tony Award alongside my dear friend Tim Hatley! After pouring my heart and soul into Back to the Future for over five years, seeing our collective efforts recognised this way is truly humbling. From the first glimpse of the model box to the electric energy of opening night on Broadway, working alongside Tim has been an absolute joy. His warmth and collaborative spirit have made every moment a pleasure, and I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity."
"My agent called me and said, ‘I told you I was going to call you!’ And he did. It means so much, it means that we can honor people, and we can take plays that are 60 and 70 years old and have them relate to a present-day audience. I was moved and thankful, and I’m excited to go to rehearsal today for another Broadway show, Home. I am so happy for the entire team. I’m going to walk down to the river today and reach up to the sky and give God thanks."
“I am so honored to have been given the opportunity to bring MERRILY home to Broadway and absolutely thrilled for the entire company and my fellow creative team. I feel enormously lucky that Steve trusted me with this work and know he and George Furth would be so happy today. I first encountered MERRILY as an actor in 1992 in Leicester as Steve and George first revisited the show and have, now, had an almost 12-year journey with this show as a director. It’s been an immensely personal and profound experience. I can’t believe a girl from Hackney is a Tony nominee and that I have the great thrill to share this nomination with my sister, MERRILY producer Sonia Friedman. My only heartbreak is that I’m not holding hands with Steve and George right now.”
“I am wildly honored and humbled to be nominated alongside friends and colleagues I admire so profoundly. And it’s incredibly moving to see my collaborators acknowledged – Sarah, Corey, William, Branden, the entire Appropriate design team – I’m intensely grateful to make work with these remarkable human beings.”
“I am profoundly grateful to the Tony committee for today’s nomination and for their recognition of our work on this play. Reuniting with Sam and Amy has been a deeply meaningful experience and it is a privilege to give Ibsen’s powerful and timely play to a modern audience. The play and Stockman’s message - of the importance of valuing the Truth, of the sanctity of human life, of the myriad ways in which we are complicit and must hold ourselves accountable - speaks more urgently than perhaps ever and it is an honor to fight for those convictions on our stage.”
“I'm thrilled to be nominated for two plays I care so deeply about -- An Enemy of the People and Mary Jane. I salute my extraordinary leading actors, Tony nominees Jeremy Strong and Rachel McAdams, for carrying the hell out of these plays eight times a week. I'm indebted to my wonderful directors, Sam Gold and Annie Kauffman, and the exquisite ensembles of both shows. In the new play category, I'm elated to be one of three women nominated -- my research doesn't go that far back, but it must be deeply uncommon if not unprecedented for women playwrights to constitute the majority of new play nominees -- congrats to Jocelyn and Paula! And congratulations to all my fellow nominees, especially my current and past collaborators and all the other writers I've known, admired, studied with, been in writers' groups with, etc. I love seeing my generation of writers recognized for the theater's highest honors this year. Thank you to the brave producers of both shows, American Theater Wing, Broadway League and indefatigable nominators!”
"Thank you to the Tony nominators for this tremendous honor. It has been an absolute privilege to be back on Broadway with the extraordinary company and creative team of PATRIOTS, and you honor us all in remembering us with this today. Thank you!"
“BACK TO THE FUTURE so beautifully highlights the concept of “found family” – the strangers you meet who become the people you can’t imagine living without. And I’m so grateful for each of the found family members I have gained through the joy of working on this show. They have collectively helped this time feel like one of the luckiest of my life, and being recognized by the Tony’s in this way makes this whole experience all the more meaningful.”
“Receiving this Tony nomination is beyond words, shows like this are so very rare, and even more rare to find a beautiful family like the company of ILLINOISE. This is a dream come true and forever grateful.”
“I’m deeply grateful for this recognition. I love our show and everyone working on it with heart and soul.”
“I am so pleased to be part of the great Tony love that is being showered on Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Personally, I'm honored to be recognized in a role that gives humorous and heartfelt voice to a Jewish character at what was a very precarious time in history. Playing a Jewish role has never felt so important to me; and I’m so grateful for the recognition.”
“It has been an honor working with this group of talented, passionate, and singular artists, witnessing their determination as they endeavored to create a piece of theatre that was bold, poignant, and thrilling. Today, we are beyond grateful for the recognition that this entire team has received through their years of hard work, grit, and love. We celebrate them today and every day as we carry on the legacy of S.E. Hinton, bringing her iconic story to life on stage.”
"I am humbled and honored to be nominated with this wonderfully talented group of designers. I could not be more proud of my work this season and I am grateful to the members of the American Theater Wing and the Broadway League for the recognition."
“From the first table read of Appropriate, I was blown away by the incredible cast Lila Neugebauer assembled. I knew I was incredibly lucky to be in such a remarkable group. And I’m humbled to be recognized in my category along with this extraordinary group of actors.”
"This moment has been a dream of mine since the days my mother would take me to see Broadway shows as a child. This show is my mother’s dream realized and every day I think back to those moments and how she has given me the gift of experience theatre and art. I am deeply grateful for the continued accomplishments of Hell’s Kitchen and the full circle moment this experience has brought."
“My manager woke me up this morning to tell me I had been nominated! I wasn’t sure I heard her correctly and I could not be more honored. Coming back to Broadway after 40 some years to work on such a beautiful show was a dream come true. The icing on the cake is being nominated with my onstage wife, Maryann Plunkett and our book writer Bekah Brunstetter. Thank you to Michael Greif and Schele Williams for taking me on this journey, to Ingrid Michelson for the most beautiful score, and to my fellow Notebook cast, you’ve helped me fly!”
“Getting to do Josh Harmon’s beautiful play was the prize. Working with David Cromer and the most wonderful cast was the prize. To be occupying the very thin space between extremely late bloomer and posthumous is a most unexpected thrill.”
“I was absolutely thrilled to learn of this nomination. Purlie Victorious was such a special experience. Working with director Kenny Leon and the other designers and the incredible cast was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
“On behalf of all of us at Manhattan Theatre Club, I’m so proud that all three plays we produced on Broadway were Tony nominated. Each play was very different, but equally great: Jocelyn Bioh’s vibrant and compelling comic drama Jaja’s African Hair Braiding was set in a hair braiding salon in Harlem in 2019, Joshua Harmon’s resonant and powerful Prayer for the French Republic took place in Paris in the 1940s and 2016, and Amy Herzog’s heroic and moving Mary Jane follows a resilient single mother in present-day Queens. We’re so grateful to the brilliant playwrights who created these exceptional works and to all the talented artists who brought them to life on our stages (26 of whom made their Broadway debuts), and of course to the large and diverse audiences who gave us a season of standing ovations every single night.”
Thank you to the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing for this extraordinary honor. I cannot stress enough how incredible it feels to be nominated alongside some of the best American playwrights working today. When I started work on Stereophonic eleven years ago, I didn’t think it would end up on Broadway; I didn’t know if it would even be produced. I made extraordinary demands on my cast, my director, my creative team, my composer, and pretty much everyone involved—and these people not only met the very high bar I set, but they also surpassed it.
Will, Daniel and I spent over a decade working on this play without knowing if it would ever see the light of day. So, to experience this trajectory is, quite frankly, completely shocking. We all worked so hard to try and make a piece with real integrity and zero compromises – and I believe
Stereophonic is a play about the sacrifices artists make to do their work. I never dreamed these sacrifices would land me here. I am humbled beyond words. The play is also about a very fraught collaboration, but in making it with Daniel, Will, my incredible team, and this brilliant cast, I’ve experienced the deepest and most profound collaboration of my life.
"It’s a beautiful day, it’s like I woke up and somebody gave me a big cake for breakfast! It’s such a joy. Every artist has some degree of imposter syndrome, and so you wrestle with whether or not you can ever see, objectively, whether you deserve the thing being given to you. But to have validated the love that I have and admiration I have for the people I’m working with is such a good feeling. It’s like it’s all of their birthday parties on the same day and everyone has shown up to give them flowers. I’m going to eat a BLT with avocado on it, I’m going to drink hibiscus and rose flavored Something & Nothing, I’m going to walk through the park. Sarah Pidgeon and I both graduated from Carnegie Melon, and they have their showcase in midtown, and we’re going to go and watch!"
"David Adjmi told me he had an idea for a play in 2014. It was a really good idea. Would I direct it if he wrote it? We knew we were onto something but dared not imagine that ten years later we would be at The Golden. Well, we are. And we love it. So thrilled for our whole company that this labor of passion is enjoying this recognition."
“This is a dream. I can’t believe it. I’m grateful to all of the guardian angels who got me here. I’m honored to be included with actors that have inspired me”.
"Wow, what a moment. I'm so honored and thrilled to be recognized in the orchestrations category alongside Will Butler. This play and these songs have meant so much to me over the years. And I'm so proud of this band and what they've accomplished. Building this with them has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my life."
I spent the morning with some of my best friends, we all gathered and had a Zabars breakfast spread and sat on the couch. I had an everything bagel with cream cheese, lox, their dill sauce! [This nomination] means everything, this has been a nine-year journey with this show for me. We are all so proud of the work we’ve created, the story, and the work we’ve created. We’re taking big swings, and to have a complicated queer woman at the center of the story is so important. It’s an honor for our show to be recognized this way. It came at a time in my life where in my spirit I didn’t need it anymore, but I wanted [to be nominated] course.
I have a copy of the Lempicka’s ‘Amazons’ in my apartment - it’s one of m favorites - but I think my favorite is La Belle Rafaella - it’s so much of a turning point for her artistically, but also personally, when she crosses that line from Rafaela being her muse to her lover. We’re just thrilled we get to represent queer women in this story, and people are responding to it the way they are.
I planned my day normally, I have a body work appointment - getting my body and my voice ready for the week - so today is just any other day, now that it’s going to be an incredibly busy week. I’m going to celebrate tonight at the show.
“What a thrilling honor to get to be nominated with Bradley. Congratulations to everyone on the WFE team, the most wonderful, warm, and collaborative community! I am so excited for all of the artists and shows nominated in this inspiring season on Broadway!”
“I am completely bowled over and in a state of absolute elation. Sharing this with the genius Shana Carroll is the greatest honor and I am so grateful to Jessica Stone, our producers, my associate Paige Parkhill and the entire company of Water For Elephants! I am so thrilled for all of us—we poured so much love and thought into this show, a truly remarkable group of artists. Young Jesse Robb is floored.”
"I am so overjoyed and honored to be recognized in this way... Hearing my name called, I immediately burst into tears and then went to wake up my kids (We live on the West Coast). It is incredible to me to be able to have my name alongside these exceptional designers who I admire so much.... To have my work on Water for Elephants recognized in such a way is such a wild feeling... I never imagined in my wildest dreams as a young boy in Mexico that I’d get to experience something like this. This show has been such a phenomenal experience and I’m so grateful to have been part of a team of such exceptional artists who inspired me to bring my best work. Thank you TONY's for this! I am forever grateful."
"When you're making the model of a set for the first production of a play ever, you just want those pieces of cardboard and pins and paint and glue to serve the story as best as it can—it’s impossible to look beyond that. It was honor enough just to be allowed to be in the room with all these artists while we created JAJA, so for it to receive the love it has this week is a thrill, and a reflection not only of Jocelyn's beautiful play but of Whitney's amazing work assembling our company of brilliant actors and the designers who brought the world of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to life. It's a love letter to those women, and to New York, and it's humbling to be honored for that work."
"Okay, I’m not going to lie, I was so nervous, so I turned everything off, I was like, ‘I will watch the playback later, I’m just going to turn everything off!’ I was talking to my mom when it all rolled out, hoping for the best. The first call was from CAA, and then I watched it online, and then I just cried for a long time if I can be honest! I cannot tell you how thrilling it is. I’m filled with joy, which we don’t always get in this business, but I’m full of joy and pride. I’m proud of our whole business. We are finding a way to find audiences and make the work, and I thought this season was just incredible. But to be doing this story about these incredible black women, comedy, it just felt like Jaja’s was a really unique show, and it’s not the kind of thing that happens to you often in your career. So, to see it be recognized, and all of our work be recognized, I’m speechless and grateful."
"I was out running with my dog pretending that today was not THAT day. Listening to a podcast that I wasn’t able to truly focus on when the news came in. I immediately went numb and heard a ringing in my ears but everything also went super quiet. I know that doesn’t make sense but I swear that’s what happened. I’m over the MOON that this play is getting the kind of recognition that will alert and draw more people to it."
It’s an honor to be nominated alongside these inspirational women. Thank you to the American Theatre Wing, my team, my friends and family, AK and our entire village down at Hell’s Kitchen Bway - I love you and I love our special creation. Congratulations everybody!”
"Thank you to The Tony Awards for my third nomination and for always supporting my work in theater. I’m honored to be mentioned with my fellow nominees Daniel Radcliffe, Roger Bart, Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota Lynch, and Stephen Skybell. I’m deeply grateful to be recognized alongside the beautiful work of Kecia Lewis, Shoshana Bean, Maleah Joi Moon as well as the rest of our Hell’s Kitchen family.
"The message of our show for me is that, it takes a village to raise us. It took a village to build Hell’s Kitchen and I congratulate each and every member of our HK community on these nominations. And the biggest thanks and congratulations of all go to our leader, the ever generous and still rising, Alicia Keys."
"On behalf of myself and my partners David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley, we are overwhelmed with pride today and so grateful for MERRILY to be recognized by the Tony Nominating Committee. MERRILY has been on a long journey back to Broadway since its short-lived debut in 1981 and to finally see it be received with such heart and love is deeply moving for all. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth always believed MERRILY was a great musical and we’ve collectively spent the last 12 years working to bring MERRILY to its full greatness on Broadway. We have an enormously talented company led by Tony Nominees Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez who break and fill our hearts at the Hudson Theatre. And, under the unwavering vision of Tony Nominee Maria Friedman, MERRILY has been carefully and lovingly brought back to glorious life. On a personal note, it’s an unmatched honor to be nominated alongside my sister, Maria, and I am pinching myself as I say, ‘Tony nominee Maria Friedman.’ Our entire family is unbelievably proud of her, and I feel so lucky to stand by her side always, but especially during this immensely exciting time."
"I slept in and turned my phone on late cause I was enjoying not knowing. The anticipation was GREAT hahaha!! And so is the news and all the love. Thank y’all. On a day where I feel so much, I simply hope the nomination means someone else out there felt something too."
“From the first meeting with Danya Taymor, I knew this would be a special piece. She is an amazing director who works from a place of courage and love…love for the storytelling and love for all the collaborators in the room. This was a once in a lifetime experience for me.”
"At its core I think this play is about how much we all need each other; how we all live and breathe and break and heal and grow, together.
"Stereophonic is a play about a rock band, but it’s really an existential epic—it’s a play about the entire experience of being alive, how each of us is an entire universe within a universe, among countless other universes, desperately trying to transcend our separateness. And it’s about the deep well of generosity that art and life requires from us. David Adjmi has given every artist involved with this play, every audience member, and theatre as we know it, an extraordinary gift. He wrote a sort of impossible play, and he did it so perfectly that everyone who encountered it felt compelled and determined to devote ourselves to its reality with every ounce of artistry and humanity available to us. I am so grateful and proud to be a part of that, with all of these wonderfully gifted, and giving, people. I hope that our success as a team serves as an inspiration to prioritize our humanity in all endeavors, and to invest in and take risks on art and artists of integrity."
"Twelve arrests but only one conviction!”
I'm honored to be nominated for a Tony Award. I didn't hear them announce my play, because as my category was announced, my three year old screamed out "I NEED MORE WATER." But this is a beautiful way to celebrate what has been nearly a decade of work on this play. So many people supported me over that time, and I'm thinking of them all today. And don't worry, I got my son more water.
“AMP is thrilled to be nominated with our inaugural design as a collective. It was joyful to work alongside our collaborators in telling this powerful story, and we thank the American Theatre Wing and Tony Awards Committee for this recognition.”
"I was on a lunch break at Glyndebourne Opera in the UK where I am in technical rehearsals for the opera Carmen and sitting next to Diane Paulus, when my dear friend Neil Mazzella called me letting me know the news. It has been an amazing journey with Lempicka since its first production! I am so thankful to Rachel Chavkin and her daring vision! And to Matt Gould, Carson Kreitzer, and all the amazing collaborators in this production who have created an epically powerful musical. I am deeply grateful to Greg Nobile and Jenny Niederhoffer who always believed in my vision. It is an honor to be nominated alongside Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman, and my colleague Peter Nigrini with whom I've had the great pleasure of working for over 20 years. Finally, I would like to extend my gratitude to The American Theatre Wing for this honor!"
"After such a full season of incredible work it is a particular honor to be nominated. It is an honor to share the scenic nomination with Riccardo Hernandez, with whom I have been collaborating throughout my career. It is an honor to share the recognition of a Tony nomination with four of my Projection Design colleagues, who together are elevating a craft that is bringing a new found dynamism to Broadway. And it is an honor to have had the opportunity to work along all of the incredible artists involved in the production including, Rachel Chavkin, Matt Gould, Carson Kreitzer, Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman, and the revolutionary that inspired us all, Tamara de Lempicka."
"It's an honor to be recognized for my work on Josh's wonderful play. To work with David Cromer, Josh Harmon, the design team, the cast, and the team at MTC has been a highlight of my career. I look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Prayer team and the wonderful work of my fellow nominees."
“We are extremely honored that Amy Herzog’s engaging, challenging and prescient adaptation of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE has been recognized by the Tony Nominating Committee. Amy and Sam Gold's new approach to this revival has sparked discourse from the audience and the community that has extended even beyond the four walls of our theater. Tony Nominee Jeremy Strong, our entire company of incredible actors, and our extraordinary design team have brought new life to a play that asks us how to move forward when we are presented with the harsh realities of today’s society. We are so proud to have brought this production into this incredible season on Broadway.”
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos