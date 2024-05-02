Universal Music Group Catalog Will Return to TikTok Following Agreement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An agreement has been reached between Universal Music Group and TikTok, which will return music that was previously removed from the platform.

According to a press release, "UMG and TikTok will deliver improved remuneration for UMG's songwriters and artists, new promotional and engagement opportunities for their recordings and songs and industry-leading protections with respect to generative AI."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a fallout between UMG and TikTok caused hundreds of artists, as well as many Broadway cast recordings, to be removed from the platform, due to Decca Broadway being a subsidary of UMG. This meant that all videos that previously used the music were now silenced, and users were no longer able to create new videos using the music. The previously banned music is now set to return.

Fans on TikTok can look forward to the return of UMG's recorded music and publishing catalogs and once again enjoy creating videos using music from some of the world's biggest artists and songwriters as well as exciting emerging talent.

As part of the agreement, both organizations will work together to realize new monetization opportunities utilizing TikTok's growing e-commerce capabilities and will work together on campaigns supporting UMG's artists across genres and territories globally.

TikTok will continue to invest significant resources into building artist-centric tools that will help UMG artists realize their potential on the growing platform. Tools including "Add to Music App", enhanced data and analytics, and integrated ticketing capabilities will benefit artists, both financially and in building their global fanbases using TikTok's scale and engaged community, while strengthening online safety protections for artists and their fans.

In addition, TikTok and UMG will work together to ensure AI development across the music industry will protect human artistry and the economics that flow to those artists and songwriters. TikTok is also committed to working with UMG to remove unauthorized AI-generated music from the platform, as well as tools to improve artist and songwriter attribution.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group, said: "This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community. We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetization."

Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, said: "Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group. We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG's amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community."

