Photos: Chris Jackson and Christina Sajous Drop In On the Talented Kids Of the 2024 GARDEN OF DREAMS Talent Show

The 2024 Garden of Dreams Talent Show will be held for the 16th time at Radio City Music Hall on May 2.
To help prepare for their big moment, Broadway stars came out to Radio City to provide advice and encouragement to these talented young people. Christina Sajous, who currently stars as the Acid Queen in The Who’s Tommy, worked with Shii-Ann Wallace, a young person performing in this year’s show.
Earlier, Broadway star Christopher Jackson from Hamilton and In The Heights attended rehearsal to work with younger performers, including one singer who will be performing “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” from the hit musical.
The 2024 Garden of Dreams Talent Show, which will be held for the 16th time at Radio City Music Hall, provides more than 150 young people from the tri-state area with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live out their dreams and perform on the Great Stage.
The event is free and open to the public, and regularly welcomes thousands of guests, along with celebrity and athlete mentors, in support of the talented performers. Tickets must be reserved in advance at gardenofdreamsfdtn.org/talentshow2024.
Photo Credit: Victoria Lewis / MSG Entertainment
Christina Sajous and Shii-Ann Wallace
Garden of Dreams performer
Garden of Dreams performer
Garden of Dreams performer
Garden of Dreams performer
Garden of Dreams performer
Garden of Dreams performer
Garden of Dreams performer
Christina Sajous and Garden of Dreams performers
Christina Sajous and Shii-Ann Wallace
