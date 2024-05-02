Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas to Star in Musical Comedy from ONCE Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deadline has reported that Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas will appear in a new musical comedy from John Carney, director of Once and Sing Street.

The film, titled Power Ballad, is said to tell "the story of a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas), and the song that comes between them."

In a statement, director Carney said “I’m delighted to be working with so many great people,” adding "I’ve been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen.”

The musical, which is currently filming in Dublin, will hit the Cannes market this month.

About the film, Alex Walton of WME Independent said “We are so excited to bring John Carney’s next film to Cannes. John has a magic ability to weave great music into wonderfully engaging and universally relatable stories that make audience emotions run high. Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming – themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they’re looking for.”

Rudd recently starred in Season 3 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING and will next be seen IN THE DARK comedy Death of a Unicorn alongside Jenna Ortega. It was recently announced that The Good Half, led by Jonas, will be released this summer.

Once, Carney's Academy Award-winning musical film was adapted into a hit stage musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2012.

Play Broadway Games