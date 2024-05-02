Initial Cast Set For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Heller, Jill Abramovitz, Samantha Massell, Hannah Corneau, Emerson Glick, Jed Resnick, Clay Singer and Andrew Alstat are among the stars of the Muny production of Fiddler on the Roof, which runs July 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The show's creative team is led by Director Rob Ruggiero, with Choreographer Parker Esse and Music Director Darryl Archibald. Fiddler on the Roof is proudly sponsored by the Staenberg Family Foundation.

“Fiddler on the Roof asks such profound questions in the most beautiful, human, funny way,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “It's one of Broadway's greatest musicals, and that's why we're now doing our 11th production — it's eternal. And I'm so thrilled Adam Heller is returning to be our Tevye as part of this incredible cast.”

Biographies

Adam Heller (Tevye) The Muny: Herbie, opposite the commanding Beth Leavel, in Gypsy, Benjamin Franklin in 1776 and Amos Hart in Chicago (St. Louis Theater Circle Award). Other St. Louis appearances: Follies (Buddy Plummer) and Brighton Beach Memoirs (Jack Jerome), both at The Rep. He's appeared in eight Broadway shows including Some Like It Hot; It Shoulda Been You; Elf; Caroline, or Change; Victor/Victoria; and Les Misérables. Selected regional credits: Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), The Flamingo Kid, Falsettos (Hartford Stage), My Name Is Asher Lev (Arden Theatre), The Secret Garden (Denver Center), The Chosen (Barrington Stage). TV: The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, We Crashed, The Bite, Ray Donovan, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order (all), Elementary, Unforgettable, The Sopranos.

Jill Abramovitz (Golde) On Broadway, she has appeared in Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof, Cinderella, 9 to 5 and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Selected regional credits: Fiddler on the Roof (Golde, Paper Mill Playhouse), A Walk on the Moon (Lillian Kantrowitz, George Street Playhouse), God of Carnage (Veronica, The Cape Playhouse), Beetlejuice (The National), Sweeney Todd (Avery Fisher Hall), and shows at Goodspeed, The Kennedy Center and Barrington Stage. TV/film credits include Chicago Med (Susan Charles) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Stevie), as well as The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: SVU, The Last OG, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife and others. Also an award-winning lyricist/bookwriter, Jill was a contributing lyricist on Broadway's It Shoulda Been You.

Samantha Massell (Tzeitel) Muny: Into the Woods (Rapunzel); Aladdin (Jasmine); Bye Bye Birdie (Ursula); Singin' in the Rain; Kiss Me, Kate; Show Boat; The Sound of Music; and Titanic. Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof (Hodel), Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème. Recent regional: world premieres of Double Helix (Rosalind Franklin, Bay Street), Rags (Rebecca, Goodspeed, Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actress), The Flamingo Kid (Karla, Hartford Stage), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Florika, La Jolla/Paper Mill Playhouse), in addition to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Cynthia, Paper Mill Playhouse). TV: Dynasty, Mr. Mercedes, Chicago Fire, The Good Fight, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary.

Hannah Corneau (Hodel) A singer-songwriter from New York, Hannah made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked. She has also starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the first national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Her original show, beautiful little fool, is currently in development.

Emerson Glick (Chava) NYC: Ice Queen (Maya, 92nd Street Y). National tour: Fiddler on the Roof (Bielke). Regional: Fiddler on the Roof (Bielke, Paper Mill Playhouse), Matilda (Matilda, Syracuse Stage), Spring Awakening (Wendla, Syracuse) and Stoos Gumbo (Jen, Hangar Theatre).

Jed Resnick (Motel) Broadway: Avenue Q. Off-Broadway: The Wanderers (Roundabout), Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview (Soho Rep, Theatre for a New Audience), Avenue Q (New World Stages). National tours: Company, Rent, Avenue Q. Regional: Berkeley Repertory Theatre, City Theatre Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse, Peterborough Players. TV/film: Dear Edward (Apple TV+), She's Marrying Steve. Brown University alum. Favorite credit: Tevye at Stagedoor Manor at age 16.

Clay Singer (Perchik) is an actor/chef/photographer based in Brooklyn. Clay played Itzik in the Broadway first national tour of The Band's Visit. Other favorite credits include The Last Five Years (Core Theatre Group), Into the Woods (Barrington Stage) and 4000 Miles (Westport Country Playhouse). Up next, Clay will play Mercutio in Diane Paulus' production of Romeo and Juliet (A.R.T.). BFA Carnegie Mellon University.

ANDREW ALSTAT (Fyedka) Muny credits: The Sound of Music (Rolf), Footloose (Chuck Cranston) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Regional credits: Fiddler on the Roof (Fyedka) and The Sound of Music (Rolf) at Paper Mill Playhouse, Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy, Marriott Theatre), Grease (Danny Zuko, Cape Playhouse). BFA Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, 2020.

Remaining cast and creative team for Fiddler on the Roof will be announced later. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Fiddler on the Roof has a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The legendary musical tells the story of Tevye the milkman, who clings to the Jewish customs of Anatevka, his hometown in pre-Revolutionary Russia. As his daughters question these old-fashioned traditions and the world changes ominously around them, Tevye is challenged to find a new way to learn and to love. Fiddler on the Roof previously was produced at The Muny in 2016, 2008, 2003, 1998, 1993, 1987, 1982, 1976, 1973 and 1970.

Performances of Fiddler on the Roof begin at 8:15 p.m. nightly, July 19-25. Season tickets are on sale now at muny.org, by calling (314) 361-1900 or at the Muny Box Office in Forest Park. Single-performance tickets go on sale May 20.

