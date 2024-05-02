Mel Brooks and Quinta Brunson to Receive Special Peabody Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced that Mel Brooks, legendary comedian, and writer of The Producers, will be receiving a special honor at the 84th annual Peabody Awards. Additionally, Quinta Brunson, the award-winning writer, producer, actor, and comedian, has been honored with the Peabody Trailblazer Award.

On June 9 in Los Angeles, they will both receive the awards at the annual ceremony which honors excellence in television, podcast/radio, and immersive and interactive media.

“Mel Brooks is not only one of the most beloved comedians of all time, but he literally set the standard for television comedy from its earliest days. Across TV, film, theater, and recordings, Mr. Brooks is in a league of his own. And Quinta Brunson has emerged as a refreshingly creative force in network television comedy,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody.

“Peabody is proud to honor Mel and Quinta not only for their extraordinary contributions as storytellers, but particularly for their use of comedy to tell stories that matter, enriching the lives of so many.”

The Career Achievement Award is reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to broadcasting and streaming media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture. A pioneer in spoof comedy and one of the most influential figures in the history of American comedic television, Brooks broke ground through his use of comedy as a form of resistance. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has received two Academy Awards, four Emmys, three Tonys, and three Grammys, amongst other honors. Brooks joins Rita Moreno, Sam Pollard, Dan Rather, Lily Tomlin, and Cicely Tyson as recent winners of the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

The Trailblazer Award recognizes visionaries that are impacting our culture and affecting social change through their innovative storytelling. Brunson is the creator and star of the groundbreaking, Peabody Award-winning series Abbott Elementary. Set at an underfunded, predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary uses comedy to shine a light on the challenges faced by public school teachers. Brunson’s work as the series’ showrunner not only reflects Peabody’s mission to honor stories that matter, but also opens doors for the next generation of Black leaders in television. Brunson joins Issa Rae, the first ever recipient of the Peabody Trailblazer Award.

TODAY was the first to report this news.

About the Peabody Awards

Chosen each year by a diverse Board of Jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, and public service programming. The annual Peabody winners are a collection of stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards shine a light on the Stories That Matter and are a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice, and equity. The Peabody Awards were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and are still based in Athens today. For more information, visit peabodyawards.com to sign up for our newsletter.

