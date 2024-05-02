Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 2, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, May 5

Sweeney Todd closes on Broadway

The 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards

Breaking Down the 2024 Tony Awards Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

Still thinking about the Tony nominations? Us too! Check out some takeaways from yesterday's big announcement.. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of STEREOPHONIC on Broadway

by Joey Mervis

The music plays on at the Golden Theatre, where the critical darling of the spring season, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic, recently celebrated its opening night. Go inside the big night here!

Photos: Go Inside the PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert with Alex Newell and More

by Nicole Rosky

Just yesterday, Tony Award-winning Broadway star of Shucked, Grammy nominated Alex Newell, led the 50th anniversary concert production of PIPPIN. Check out photos from the special night!. (more...)

Daniel Radcliffe 'Really Sad' About J.K. Rowling's Transphobic Comments

by Joshua Wright

Daniel Radcliffe, currently starring on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, has once again voiced his support for the LGBTQ+ community in response to J.K. Rowling's most recent attacks on the transgender community.. (more...)

THE NOTEBOOK's Ingrid Michaelson Offers Solace to Those Overlooked by the Tonys

by Lauren Hilton

On her Instagram page, Ingrid Michaelson, the composer of 'The Notebook,' shared a message of comfort for fellow artists and productions who might have felt overlooked by this year's Tony nominations.. (more...)

TITANIQUE Eyes West End Run

by Stephi Wild

Titanique may be setting sail for London! While no official dates or details have been revealed at this time, it is believed that the show will open sometime within 2024.. (more...)

Broadway Cares #RedBuckets Raise $4,702,394 in Spring Fundraising Competition

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Spring Fundraising Competition topped $4,702,394. See photos from the event!

Video: The Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER Takes Their First Bows

by Stephi Wild

Performances for the World Premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER began last night, April 30, 2024, at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre. An all new video has been posted to the show's Instagram of the cast taking their first bows! Check out the video here!. (more...)

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler in the hit Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway

and starred in Finian's Rainbow, which drew Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wonderful Town. No stranger to Sondheim’s music, Baldwin appeared with him as a featured performer in his critically acclaimed evening, “A Conversation with Stephen Sondheim.” She has performed nationwide in concert with the American Pops Orchestra, New York Pops, Boston Pops, National Symphony, Chicago Symphony, the American Songbook series at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and legendary New York nightclubs Feinstein’s, Birdland and 54 Below.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Lorenz Hart

Big Crosby

Christine Baranski

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You are here, at the start of a moment, on the edge of the world." - Come From Away

