BWW's On This Day - November 3, 2018

Nov. 3, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 3 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/4/18

Usual Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

The Thanksgiving Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/5/18

Natural Shocks
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/6/18

Eve's Song
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/7/18

King Kong
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

The Other Josh Cohen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

Wild Goose Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

The Prom
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18

Downstairs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18

 CLOSING SOON:
King Lear
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

The Jungle
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

My Parsifal Conductor
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/3/18

Smokey Joe's Cafe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

On Beckett
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Midnight at the Never Get
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

The Winning Side
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

What The Constitution Means to Me
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/4/18

Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Sakina's Restaurant
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/12/18

Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

Ordinary Days
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

COMING UP:

Monday November 5, 2018:
Broadway Community Will Celebrate the Life of Thomas Meehan
Friday November 9, 2018:
Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album

