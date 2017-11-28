BWW's On This Day - November 28, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
An Act of God
Meteor Shower
Derren Brown: Underground
The Dead, 1904
Madeline's Christmas
The Parisian Woman
Antony and Cleopatra
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
It's a Wonderful Life
Downtown Race Riot
Once On This Island
SpongeBob SquarePants
Hundred Days
The Grinning Man
Cross That River
La Boheme
BLKS
Titus Andronicus
The Red Lion
Saint George and the Dragon
Miss Julie
Levi! A New Musical
The New World
The Fountainhead
Escape to Margaritaville
Mean Girls
People, Places & Things
The Toxic Avenger
Oedipus El Rey
Office Hour
Hadestown
What We're Up Against
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
Jekyll & Hyde
Othello
Torch Song
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/6/17
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 12/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
Labour of Love
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Canada - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/9/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
An Act of God
Meteor Shower
Derren Brown: Underground
The Dead, 1904
Madeline's Christmas
The Parisian Woman
Antony and Cleopatra
Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
It's a Wonderful Life
Downtown Race Riot
Once On This Island
SpongeBob SquarePants
Hundred Days
The Grinning Man
Cross That River
La Boheme
BLKS
Titus Andronicus
The Red Lion
Saint George and the Dragon
Miss Julie
Levi! A New Musical
The New World
The Fountainhead
Escape to Margaritaville
Mean Girls
People, Places & Things
The Toxic Avenger
Oedipus El Rey
Office Hour
Hadestown
What We're Up Against
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
Jekyll & Hyde
Othello
Torch Song
COMING UP: