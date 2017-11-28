BWW's On This Day - November 28, 2017

Nov. 28, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 28 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/28/17

An Act of God
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 11/28/17

Meteor Shower
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/29/17

Derren Brown: Underground
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Madeline's Christmas
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

The Parisian Woman
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Antony and Cleopatra
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/30/17

Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/2/17

It's a Wonderful Life
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

Downtown Race Riot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

Once On This Island
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/3/17

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17

Hundred Days
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/4/17

The Grinning Man
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/5/17

Cross That River
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

La Boheme
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/6/17

BLKS
(Chicago - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

Titus Andronicus
(West End - 2017)
opening 12/7/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Labour of Love
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Saint George and the Dragon
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Miss Julie
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Levi! A New Musical
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The New World
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

The Fountainhead
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/2/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

The Toxic Avenger
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Oedipus El Rey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Hadestown
(Canada - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/3/17

Jekyll & Hyde
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/6/17

Othello
(West End - 2017)
closing 12/8/17

Torch Song
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 12/9/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Carmen Cusack Reprises Role in BRIGHT STAR at the Curran
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Malloy & Chavkin Win Smithsonian's 2017 Ingenuity Award
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Hoty, Pedi, Walsh & More Bring WOMEN OF THE YEAR to 54 Below
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Leslie Odom Jr. Performs NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tonight
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
Michael Feinstein Comes 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' at Feinstein's at the Nikko
Wednesday November 29, 2017:
New Musical Adaptation of HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE Comes to Seattle
Thursday November 30, 2017:
FROZEN's Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Perform Together on ABC Special Tonight
Thursday November 30, 2017:
Uma Thurman Makes Broadway Debut in THE PARISIAN WOMAN
Friday December 1, 2017:
James Lecesne Reprises Role for EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES Benefit at Abingdon
Friday December 1, 2017:
Jane Krakowski Narrates TREE LIGHTING SKATE-TACULAR at Bryant Park
Friday December 1, 2017:
Tony Yazbeck Brings Evening of Song and Dance to The Green Room 42
Saturday December 2, 2017:
Leslie Odom Jr., Sutton Foster & More Set for December at Lincoln Center
Saturday December 2, 2017:
PRINCE OF BROADWAY's Brandon Uranowitz Leads NYC Masterclass
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Broadway's Shoshana Bean Performs at TrevorLIVE Gala
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Chloe Sevigny-Led DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Opens at The New Group
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters & More Set for THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL Tonight on CBS
Sunday December 3, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Ford Honored at TrevorLIVE LA Gala
Sunday December 3, 2017:
ON YOUR FEET!'s Doreen Montalvo Hosts Puerto Rico Benefit Concert
Sunday December 3, 2017:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Opens on Broadway
Sunday December 3, 2017:
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE BC/EFA Benefit at Joe's Pub
Sunday December 3, 2017:
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE Benefit at Joe's Pub

