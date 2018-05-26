BWW's On This Day - May 26, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Half Time
The Boys in the Band
The Great Leap
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Squirrels
Dan Cody's Yacht
My Name is Lucy Barton
This Ain't No Disco
The Cher Show
Lonesome Blues
The Royal Family of Broadway
Desperate Measures
Imperium
Little Rock
Othello
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Best Man
Children of a Lesser God
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
The Doppelganger
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
Dreamgirls
Fat Friends the Musical
Chess
All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Mlima's Tale
Teddy
Lili Marlene
3 Women
Soft Power
Saint Joan
Our Lady of 121st Street
You Are Here
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
CLOSING SOON:
Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/1/18
(West End - 2016)
closing 6/2/18
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
Sunday May 27, 2018:
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Play Final Broadway Performance 5/27
Wednesday May 30, 2018:
DESPERATE MEASURES To Play New World Stages Beginning 5/30
Thursday May 31, 2018:
Engel and White Take the Court in Paper Mill's HALF TIME
Friday June 1, 2018:
Newell to Host Stars in the Alley; Louderman, Benoist, & More Perform!
Friday June 1, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Saturday June 2, 2018:
Stage Managers for FROZEN, SPONGEBOB Headline 2018 BSMS
