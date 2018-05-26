BWW's On This Day - May 26, 2018

May. 26, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Rink
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18

Half Time
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Beauty and the Beast
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

The Best Man
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18

Children of a Lesser God
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Long Day's Journey Into Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

The Doppelganger
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/1/18

Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 6/2/18

Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18

Chess
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

Mlima's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Teddy
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18

Soft Power
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Saint Joan
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Our Lady of 121st Street
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

COMING UP:

Sunday May 27, 2018:
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Play Final Broadway Performance 5/27
Wednesday May 30, 2018:
DESPERATE MEASURES To Play New World Stages Beginning 5/30
Thursday May 31, 2018:
Engel and White Take the Court in Paper Mill's HALF TIME
Friday June 1, 2018:
Newell to Host Stars in the Alley; Louderman, Benoist, & More Perform!
Friday June 1, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Saturday June 2, 2018:
Stage Managers for FROZEN, SPONGEBOB Headline 2018 BSMS

Related Articles


8 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Andy Karl Will Replace Steve Kazee as Star of PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • Carolee Carmello, Kara Lindsay, Ken Page and More Announced For 2018 Broadway At Music Circus Season in Sacramento
  • Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Photo Flash: Perfect! See Brand New Production Photos of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at A.R.T.
  • John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES
  • CAROUSEL Revival Cast Album to Be Available Digitally June 8th, in Stores July 13

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 