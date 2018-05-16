BWW's On This Day - May 16, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Killer Joe
Consent
Fall
Woman and Scarecrow
Camelot
The Beast in the Jungle
Peace for Mary Frances
Beauty and the Beast
Tartuffe
Fatherland
The Rink
Half Time
The Boys in the Band
The Great Leap
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Squirrels
Dan Cody's Yacht
My Name is Lucy Barton
She
Instructions for Correct Assembly
Transfers
Head Over Heels
Life and Fate
Uncle Vanya
Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines
The Seafarer
Beauty and the Beast
The Best Man
Sweeney Todd
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Dance Nation
Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
The Doppelganger
Dreamgirls
Fat Friends the Musical
Chess
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Boston - 2018)
opening 5/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/20/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/23/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/25/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 5/29/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 5/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/24/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 5/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 5/27/18
(West End - 2016)
closing 6/2/18
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18
Thursday May 17, 2018:
Syracuse University Comes To Broadway Sessions, 5/17
Friday May 18, 2018:
Idina Menzel on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION
Friday May 18, 2018:
Patti Cohenour to Lead Goodspeed's YOU ARE HERE
Saturday May 19, 2018:
Bucks County Playhouse Announces 2018 Season
Tuesday May 22, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
Ruby Lewis Will Lead MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
Wednesday May 23, 2018:
THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Stars in FAT PIG at the Geffen
