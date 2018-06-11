BWW's On This Day - June 11, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 11 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
This Ain't No Disco
The Cher Show
Lonesome Blues
Lonely Planet
The Royal Family of Broadway
Desperate Measures
Imperium
Little Rock
The Jungle
Othello
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Daisy Pulls it Off
Kiss Me, Kate
Girls & Boys
Sea Wall
Mood Music
Quiz
Fall
The Great Leap
Travesties
Paradise Blue
Single Rider
Peace for Mary Frances
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
Anna Morris - Bitchelors
The Will Rogers Follies
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
The Beast in the Jungle
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(West End - 0)
opening 6/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
(West End - 0)
opening 6/20/18
CLOSING SOON:
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/18/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
Thursday June 14, 2018:
TCG's 2018 National Conference Gets a View of the Arch in St. Louis
Monday June 18, 2018:
Broadway Stars Join Covenant House in Honoring Audra McDonald
Monday June 18, 2018:
Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Monday June 18, 2018:
THE CHER SHOW's Broadway Engagement Tickets Go Onsale to the Public Today
COMING UP: