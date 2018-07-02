BWW's On This Day - July 2, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The King and I
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/5/18

The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 7/5/18

A Monster Calls
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/7/18

The House That Will Not Stand
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

As You Like It
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

Gone Missing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

King Lear
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/11/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Mary Page Marlowe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Pity
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/12/18

Dave
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/13/18

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Trainspotting
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/15/18

Fire in Dreamland
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/16/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Singin' In the Rain
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/3/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Alice By Heart
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/7/18

Lonely Planet
(West End - 0)
closing 7/7/18

Camelot
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

The Sound Inside
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 7/8/18

Gone Missing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/12/18

The Cake
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/14/18

An Ideal Husband
(West End - 2018)
closing 7/14/18

Jagged Little Pill
(Boston - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Angels in America
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Log Cabin
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

The Connector
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/15/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
closing 7/18/18

Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 7/22/18

COMING UP:

Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Aidan Turner Leads THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE in the West End
Wednesday July 4, 2018:
Preview Performances for Joel Grey-Directed Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begin 7/4
Friday July 6, 2018:
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

  Tony Winner Liliane Montevecchi Passes Away at 85
  New York City Council Approves Plans to Raise the Palace Theatre
  Review Roundup: Do the Critics 'Believe' in THE CHER SHOW in Chicago?
  Broadway Mourns the Passing of Dame Gillian Lynne
  COME FROM AWAY Gets a Logo Reboot for UK Run
  VIDEO: Corbin Bleu And Company Perform 'Good Morning' From SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at The Muny

