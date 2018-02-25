BWW's On This Day - February 25, 2018

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
An Ordinary Muslim
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

Harold and Maude
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

Time No Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/26/18

The Amateurs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/27/18

Allegiance
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/28/18

Amy and the Orphans
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/1/18

Fanny & Alexander
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/1/18

A Letter to Harvey Milk
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18

The Low Road
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18

The Cover of Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Good for Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Brief Encounter
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

Three Wise Guys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

Three Small Irish Masterpieces
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

Admissions
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18

Later Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18

Escape to Margaritaville
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/16/18

Pretty Woman
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 3/18/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Intermission! the Musical
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Latin History For Morons
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/18

Miles for Mary
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

[PORTO]
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

The Boys From Syracuse
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/25/18

Fire and Air
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/2/18

The Burn
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/3/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/3/18

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 3/4/18

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18

Disco Pigs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18

Hamlet
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 3/4/18

Some Old Black Man
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/4/18

Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/18

Hangmen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/7/18

The Exorcist
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18

Addy & Uno
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/10/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday February 27, 2018:
KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY 2018
Wednesday February 28, 2018:
George Takei Stars in ALLEGIANCE in L.A.
Wednesday February 28, 2018:
Sing Out, Louise! George Takei's ALLEGIANCE Arrives in Los Angeles
Thursday March 1, 2018:
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout
Thursday March 1, 2018:
LOBBY HERO Begins on Broadway

