BWW's On This Day - February 18, 2019
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Scarlet Pimpernel
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Merrily We Roll Along
Follies
Only Fools and Horses
The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
The Play That Goes Wrong
The Price of Thomas Scott
Tartuffe
We Are The Tigers
Equus
Fiddler on the Roof
Lolita, My Love
Hurricane Diane
Marys Seacole
Alice By Heart
The Passengers
Superhero
God Shows Up
The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
Pinter at the Pinter
The Wider Earth
The Mortality Machine
The Passengers
Caroline, or Change
Black is the Color of My Voice
Freestyle Love Supreme
My Very Own British Invasion
Lolita, My Love
A Man for All Seasons
Fiddler on the Roof
Choir Boy
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Hurricane Diane
Spaceman
Mies Julie
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Come From Away
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19
CLOSING SOON:
The Scarlet Pimpernel
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/18/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19
Tuesday February 19, 2019:
Steinfeld, Young Will Star in Fiasco's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Monday February 25, 2019:
Idina Menzel Joins Roundabout Spring Gala, Honoring John Lithgow
Monday February 25, 2019:
Kilgore, Damiano, And Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland
