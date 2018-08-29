BWW's On This Day - August 29, 2018

Aug. 29, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/29/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

Bullets Over Broadway
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

 CLOSING SOON:
West Side Story
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Pressure
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Grumpy Old Men
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

Silk Road (How to Buy Drugs Online)
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/1/18

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/2/18

Brief Encounter
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/2/18

Cyrano
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/2/18

My Life on a Diet
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 9/2/18

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18

The Lieutenant of Inishmore
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Well Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Spamilton: An American Parody
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Straight White Men
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18

COMING UP:

Saturday September 1, 2018:
Neil Patrick Harris to Produce WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in NYC

