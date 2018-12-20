BWW TV: Celebrate the Holidays with A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG and Much More from BroadwayHD

This month, BroadwayHD announced that it would be presenting A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG in the United States and Canada for the first time. The BBC special - from the team behind Broadway's THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - aired in the UK last year starring renowned actors Sir Derek Jacobi and Game of Thrones' Diana Rigg, and if now available in North America.

Check out a short clip from A CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG below!

But, that is not the only holiday show available on BroadwayHD. They also have the Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens musical adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Kelsey Grammer, Jason Alexander, Jesse L. Martin, Jane Krakowski, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and more; as well as HOLIDAY INN recorded on Broadway starring Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Sikora, Megan Lawrence, Lee Wilkof, and many others.

BroadwayHD also THE MESHUGA NUTCRACKER, a full-length musical that sets the "Nutcracker Suite" in the folklore of fictional town Chelm to celebrate Chanukah. The Christmas season also plays a big part in one of BroadwayHD's most beloved properties, SHE LOVES ME.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

