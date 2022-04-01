VIDEO: The West End Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs 'You Will Be Found' in New Music Video

An all new music video has been released from the West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen. Featuring the full Company and starring Sam Tutty as Evan, this new music video showcases the show's Act One anthem You Will Be Found from the show's Olivier Award-winning score written by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The music video was shot at the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre, home to the production, where the show is currently booking to 22 October 2022. In 2021, along with the track Waving Through a Window also from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, You Will Be Found was included in the top 50 of the BBC Radio 2 Greatest Songs from a Musical, voted for by the public.

Check out the video below!

The current Olivier award-winning cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Sam Tutty who has returned to the lead role of Evan Hansen that won him the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He is joined by cast members Lucy Anderson (Zoe Murphy), Doug Colling (Connor Murphy), Iona Fraser (Alana Beck), Marcus Harman (who plays Evan Hansen at certain performances), Jack Loxton (Jared Kleinman), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen), Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy) and Rupert Young (Larry Murphy). Completing the Company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Ellis Kirk, Joanna Kirkland, Hannah Lindsey, Samantha Mbolekwa, Mark Peachey, Hannah Qureshi, James Winter and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Dear Evan Hansen, also the recipient of the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Musical and Best Score, opened at the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre to great critical acclaim November 2019. Prior to lockdown, the show welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to a special performance for The Royal Foundation which funds the Heads Together and Heads Up initiatives and the mental-health support service, Shout. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and received gold status in 2019.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway to rave reviews on 4 December 2016, where it went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical among many other accolades and has broken all box office records at its Broadway home, the Music Box Theater. The show launched its First North American Tour in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and prior to the shutdown had performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. The Broadway production and the US National Tour resumed performances in December 2021.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. UK Casting is by Jill Green Casting, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management is by 101 Productions, Ltd with Adam Speers as UK Executive Producer.