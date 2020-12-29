LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT Leads Best Ensemble!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tallahassee!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Here are the current standings for Tallahassee:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Gayle E. Seaton 31%

FSU School of Theater 25%

Christopher Nunez 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

FSU School of Theater 89%

DANCE FUSION 11%

Best Ensemble

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Florida State University - 2020 25%

IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 24%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theatre - 2017 19%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Spear It 85%

BACKWOODS BISTRO 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Fallon Theatre, FSU 93%

THEATRE TALLAHASSEE 7%

Costume Design of the Decade

Meredith LaBounty - CHICAGO - FSU - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 54%

Hayley O'Brien - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 46%

Dancer Of The Decade

Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - FSU School of Theater - 2019 40%

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 39%

Lilianna Solum - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Nunez - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 43%

Chari Arespacochaga - IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 29%

Tom Ossowski - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 27%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Michael D Jablonski - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 77%

Megan Pence - MY CALIFORNIA - Lab theatre, FSU - 2019 13%

Christopher Nunez - WANDA'S VISIT - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2018 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Nate Wheatley - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 46%

Josh Hemmo - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 44%

Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Stan Denman - A BETTER MAN - FSU School of Theatre - 2019 51%

Christopher Nunez - VILE SPIRITS - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2020 39%

Christopher Nunez - TINDER. FACEBOOK. SNAPCHAT. LIEE. - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2017 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 27%

Katerina McCrimmon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 25%

Glynn Long - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Lab theatre, FSU - 2020 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 58%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 30%

RAGTIME - FSU School of Theatre - 2014 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - FSU School of Theater - 2020 100%

Set Design Of The Decade

Teddy Moore - CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 71%

Andrea Ball - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 29%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Katerina McCrimmon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 46%

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 30%

Ramone Nelson - CHICAGO - FSU - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 12%